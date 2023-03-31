The Buildout: New York awarded $100M to connect 100,000

This week in broadband builds: New York gets $100 million to connect affordable housing, Alaska Communications expands, New Mexico awards four providers $17 million – and more.

New York was awarded $100 million through the US Treasury Department's capital projects fund. The funding will cover broadband deployment to roughly 100,000 homes or 6% of the state's unserved locations. A fact sheet about the award confirmed the funding will be dispersed through New York's Affordable Housing Connectivity Program, which is "a competitive grant program designed to fund high-speed, reliable broadband infrastructure to and within low-income housing buildings," according to a press release.

Alaska Communications will "significantly" expand its footprint in the state to reach an additional 14,000 locations in Anchorage and Fairbanks this year, the company confirmed this week. Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, first launched a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network as a pilot last year. The company is also embarking on a three-phase project called Alaska FiberOptic, in collaboration with native corporations of Calista, Doyon and Gana-A'Yoo, which will connect up to 20 communities along the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers with fiber. The entities were thus far awarded over $100 million through the NTIA's Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP) for that project, to reach 3,548 unserved households with fiber.

WideOpenWest (WOW) shared an update on its Florida network build this week. The company said its construction in central Florida, which is part of its overall effort to pass 400,000 homes in new service areas by 2027, is "well underway and nearing completion" in the communities of Casselberry, Forest City and Wekiwa Springs.

