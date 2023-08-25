The Buildout: Networks galore from Comcast, Surf and more

This week in broadband builds: Network launches from Comcast, Glo Fiber, GoNetspeed, Surf, TDS and more. Plus USDA awards $667 million to rural providers.

The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking new construction, grants and service launches reaching around 100,000 locations across the US. Send us your news here. Keep up with every installment of The Buildout here.

Comcast has completed network construction in the towns of Bolton and Edwards, Mississippi. The company held a ceremony with elected officials this week to kick off the new network, which delivers connectivity to more than 1,700 homes and businesses. Comcast also donated nearly 400 laptops to local elementary schools as part of its community investment.

Glo Fiber, the fiber broadband arm of Shentel, launched services in parts of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, the company said this week. Construction, which began earlier this year, is expected to wrap up by the end of year and ultimately deliver broadband to over 2,000 homes and businesses.

Surf Internet kicked off its network launch in Howell, Michigan, where residents and small businesses can now access its services. In a press release, the company said the build was funded in part with a $250,000 grant from Genoa Township and was otherwise made possible by Surf's recent acquisition of MiSignal fiber network assets. The City of Howell claims 4,861 homes, according to Census.gov.

