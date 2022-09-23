The Buildout: More 'GREAT' news for Spectrum, Yellowstone Fiber goes live

The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking fiber and fixed wireless builds covering roughly 2.5 million locations across the US and UK. Send us your news right here.

This week in broadband builds: Spectrum gets millions more in 'GREAT' grants; USDA ReConnect awards $502 million; Yellowstone Fiber goes live in Montana; NTIA awards $29.3 million for Alaskan tribes; Cajun Broadband breaks ground in Louisiana – and more.

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.