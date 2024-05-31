The Buildout: LiveOak Fiber network 50% complete in Georgia

This week in broadband builds: LiveOak, Mediacom chart progress in Georgia; Surf Internet partners with Indiana's Newton County; GoNetspeed, Metronet start new construction in Maine and Illinois – and more.

May 31, 2024

The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking new construction and service launches reaching over 108,000 locations across the US. Send us your news at [email protected]. Keep up with every installment of The Buildout here.

  • LiveOak Fiber announced significant progress on its $100 million buildout in Georgia. In a press release, the company said it has completed 50% of its fiber build across Glynn, Camden and Chatham Counties (roughly 75,000 locations), with over 1,000 miles of fiber built to date. Once complete, the network is expected to reach 150,000 homes and businesses. LiveOak was launched in 2022 with $150 million from InfraRed Capital Partners to fund its fiber construction in Glynn County, Georgia, and Okaloosa County, Florida.

  • Surf Internet will partner with Newton County, Indiana, on a $10.6 million project to bring broadband to 4,000 underserved households. According to a press release, the county is investing $4 million and Surf is providing $6.6 million. The build is expected to connect over 97% of the county by the end of 2024. Surf Internet is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, and has funding from DigitalBridge, Bain Capital and Post Road Group.

  • Shentel's Glo Fiber will deploy its broadband services throughout Spring Township in Centre County, Pennsylvania. According to a press release, the new fiber network will reach roughly 3,000 homes and businesses.

Related:The Divide: How Surf Internet is growing its fiber footprint in the Great Lakes region

  • GoNetspeed announced new construction and service launches in Maine and New York this week. In Maine, the company kicked off construction on its $3.5 million fiber build in Augusta, which is expected to reach 5,000 homes and businesses. Initial customers will receive service starting this summer, and construction is projected to wrap up by the end of summer. Elsewhere in Maine, GoNetspeed also started construction to bring its fiber broadband to "thousands" of locations in the city of Hallowell, with construction there also expected to wrap by the end of summer. And in New York, GoNetspeed said it completed its $13.5 million network build in the town of Cheektowaga, where it launched initial services last summer. With that build complete, GoNetspeed's symmetrical fiber network is now available to 20,000 homes and businesses throughout the Cheektowaga area. GoNetspeed is backed by Oak Hill Capital.

  • Metronet this week announced new construction projects in Loves Park and Machesney Park, Illinois. Construction on both projects started earlier this month, with the first customers to receive service this fall. Total reach of the networks was not disclosed. Metronet, which is funded by Oak Hill Capital and KKR, said it is investing $9 million in Loves Park and $12 million in Machesney Park.

  • Mediacom completed the first phase of its fiber construction in Seminole County, Georgia, making services available for 100 underserved locations. The $16 million project received a $7.8 million grant from the state, with capital project funds from the American Rescue Plan, and the Seminole County network is ultimately expected to reach 2,338 homes and businesses. Construction began in November 2023 and will "continue through this year," according to Mediacom.

  • Charter's Spectrum launched services for 330 homes and small businesses in Vance County, North Carolina. The company's work in Vance County is associated with its awarded locations through the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF).

Read more about:

The Buildout

