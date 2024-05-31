The Buildout: LiveOak Fiber network 50% complete in Georgia

GoNetspeed announced new construction and service launches in Maine and New York this week. In Maine, the company kicked off construction on its $3.5 million fiber build in Augusta, which is expected to reach 5,000 homes and businesses. Initial customers will receive service starting this summer, and construction is projected to wrap up by the end of summer. Elsewhere in Maine, GoNetspeed also started construction to bring its fiber broadband to "thousands" of locations in the city of Hallowell, with construction there also expected to wrap by the end of summer. And in New York, GoNetspeed said it completed its $13.5 million network build in the town of Cheektowaga, where it launched initial services last summer. With that build complete, GoNetspeed's symmetrical fiber network is now available to 20,000 homes and businesses throughout the Cheektowaga area. GoNetspeed is backed by Oak Hill Capital.