The Buildout: Kinetic kicks off $20.5M public-private build in Georgia

This week in broadband builds: Kinetic partners with Union County, Georgia; Comcast breaks ground in rural California; GoNetspeed to build in Massachusetts and Maine – and more.

The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking new networks and construction reaching over 55,000 locations across the US. Send us your news right here. Keep up with every installment of The Buildout here.

Kinetic by Windstream has announced a public-private partnership with Union County, Georgia, which will see the company build out 550 miles of fiber to reach 8,300 unserved and underserved homes, businesses and schools. The $20.5 million project is being funded with $11.2 million in state grants from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), as well as $8.9 million from Kinetic and $500,000 from Union County. According to a press release, the project is expected to be completed in 2024.

Verizon detailed plans this week to build out over 500 miles of fiber in rural Maryland, connecting 4,000 homes and businesses in Charles, Garrett, Cecil, Howard, St. Mary's and Washington County. The company was one of several to recently receive grants from the state's Connect Maryland program, funded through ARPA capital projects funds. In a press release, Verizon said the $26 million project is being paid for with the $11 million it received from the state, plus $14 million from the company.

Comcast officials attended a groundbreaking ceremony in Merced County, California, this week to celebrate the expansion of its Xfinity 10G network to the rural community of Planada. The new build is courtesy of a $4.5 million investment from Comcast, which the company said in a press release was paired with an additional $100,000 in philanthropic and digital equity grants. Additionally, Comcast provided laptops to roughly 100 graduating eighth graders from Planada's Cesar Chavez Middle School.

Metronet started construction this week on a fiber network in Bellbrook, Ohio, where customers are expected to be connected by this fall. According to Metronet, as with its other full-fiber builds – which it dubs "Gigabit Cities" – Bellbrook's new network is courtesy of a "fully funded multimillion-dollar investment."

(Source: dpa picture alliance/Alamy Stock Photo)

Related:

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.