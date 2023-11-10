The Buildout: GoNetspeed makes moves in Connecticut

GoNetspeed announced progress on its network build plans in Connecticut this week. The company said it started construction on its $1.4 million fiber buildout in Thomaston, Connecticut. The first customers are expected to be eligible for service installation this winter, said GoNetspeed. The network will ultimately deliver service to more than 1,800 homes and businesses. Also in the state, GoNetspeed said it has expanded its construction operations for its network build in Glastonbury, Rockville, Vernon and Watertown, Connecticut. The company said it expects to start service installations in Glastonbury, Rockville and Vernon by the end of this fall, and in Watertown by the end of the year. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of year, delivering service to more than 1,700 homes and businesses. Additionally this week, GoNetspeed confirmed it has started construction on its Fairfield, Connecticut, network, which is slated for completion later this fall and will connect nearly 1,000 locations. GoNetspeed is building out in multiple states with private equity funding from Oak Hill Capital. The company is currently active in over 30 Connecticut communities.