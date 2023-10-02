The Buildout: GCI launches 2 Gbit/s in Unalaska, Comcast plans $50M build in Indiana

This week in broadband builds: GCI launches 2 Gbit/s in Unalaska, Comcast partners with Indiana on $50 million build, Sertex completes BroadbandBI, Idaho funds middle mile fiber – and more.

The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking fiber builds reaching over 113,000 locations in the US; and 28,000 locations in the UK. Send us your news right here. Keep up with every installment of The Buildout here.

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.