Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

The Buildout: Flume goes west, Kinetic connects Cooks County

News Analysis Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Light Reading 11/4/2022
Comment (0)

This week in broadband builds: Flume expands to California (and Connecticut), Kinetic connects Cooks County, Georgia, Spectrum's GREAT grants, WOW! starts greenfield builds in Central Florida – and more.

The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking fiber and fixed wireless builds reaching over 3.1 million locations across the US. Send us your news right here. Keep up with every installment of The Buildout here.

  • Flume Internet – an ISP that delivers broadband by lighting up last-mile dark fiber connections – announced today that it's expanding to the West Coast, with a planned network in Los Angeles County, California. The LA network is expected to ultimately reach over 3 million households. "Expansion in Los Angeles County has been made possible through the partnership with both the local government and real estate developers," said Flume in a press release. The company will also expand to East Hartford, Connecticut, where it will be available to over 18,000 homes by early 2023. Today's announcement marks Flume's first expansion since launching in New York City in 2020, where it has since helped bring affordable broadband to the city's public housing residents.

Light Reading spoke with Flume's CEO Prashanth Vijay about the company's broadband plans in NYC last year for The Divide podcast:


  • Kinetic by Windstream announced plans to bring fiber broadband to more than 3,700 homes and businesses in unserved and underserved areas of Cooks County, Georgia. The $17.3 million project will be funded with $11 million from the state's American Rescue Plan funds plus $6.3 million from Kinetic. The project will see Kinetic build 325 miles of fiber underground and is expected to wrap up by the end of 2026, according to a press release. This week, Kinetic also announced that its 2-Gig service is now available in "46 more residential markets."
  • North Carolina has signed off on more grants for Spectrum to build out broadband in the state. Most recently, Spectrum received a $3.5 million Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Program grant to bring gigabit broadband to more than 1,320 homes and small businesses in Wake County. With the state's $3.5 million and $50,000 from the county, Spectrum is investing $580,000 for a total of $4.2 million. In addition to Wake County, Spectrum will receive $4 million to bring broadband to 1,430 homes and small businesses in Warren County. Spectrum will contribute $1.2 million in addition to the state's grant and a $250,000 investment from the county for a total project cost of $5.4 million.

  • Metronet announced that its network is now available to the majority of households in Bettendorf, Iowa. The company has installed more than 320 miles of fiber in the region since starting construction in 2019. Metronet construction is also underway in Bryan, Texas, where the company announced its multi-gig service is now available to some residents.

  • Construction has started on WOW!'s fiber build in Altamonte Springs, in Seminole County, Florida. According to the company, this marks WOW's "first Greenfield market in Central Florida." The company announced plans earlier this year to invest $400 million to broaden its greenfield buildouts, and it expanded its greenfield plans in Central Florida from 100,000 to 150,000 homes.

  • NT Spark – a subsidiary of Natchez Trace Electric Power Association in Mississippi – finished a buildout to connect over 13,500 locations in regions of Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Grenada, Pontotoc, Webster and Yalobusha. The build was funded with over $14.65 million in state and federal grants, according to local reporting, and construction began in September 2020. "Just a little over 2 years later, NT Spark has completed its full system build on time and has connected more than 4,000 subscribers to high-speed internet to date," said NT Spark in a Facebook post. We will continue to open remaining Calhoun City zones throughout the remainder of 2022 and early 2023."

  • United Fiber – an ISP serving parts of Northwest Missouri since 2013 – announced it will invest over $50 million to bring its fiber network to an additional 36,000 homes and businesses in St. Joseph, Missouri. The company reportedly started building fiber "on the outskirts of St. Joseph" back in 2015 and started making plans to build into St. Joseph over the past year. United Fiber currently has roughly 4,000 customers in St. Joseph.

  • In Ohio, the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a contract with Ohio Transparent Telecom (OhioTT) to build out broadband to 6,000-8,000 residents. The decision comes after the county issued a request for proposals. According to a press release, OhioTT was "the sole qualified respondent." The fixed wireless project will cost an estimated $636,000 and will involve using existing towers and the construction of a new micro tower. Commissioners said they hope initial service will be available by the spring of 2023.

Related:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 9, 2022 Why Getting the Customer Experience Right Is So Valuable
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE: 5G Advanced can grab interest of industry verticals By Ken Wieland, Light Reading contributing editor
LightCounting: Third-Generation ODN (Digital ODN) Gaining Momentum By Huawei
Huawei's FTTR Solution Wins the Access Innovation Award at WCA 2022 By Huawei
NBTC, Industry Organizations, Operators, and Huawei Propose Initiative to Evolve to Ultra-broadband 5.5G By Huawei
Huawei: Stride to Net5.5G, Boost New Growth By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE