The Buildout: Consolidated, Astound, Ziply win in Washington

This week in broadband builds: Washington awards $121 million; Spectrum expands in Hamden, Maine; Cox to get $1 million in Oklahoma – and more.

The state of Washington awarded $121 million in grants for 19 broadband projects to deliver service to 14,794 unserved and underserved homes and businesses. In a press release, the state said that demand for the program exceeded the available funding by 261%, with 50 different projects requesting more than $316 million. Funding for these grants came from the state's share of American Rescue Plan capital projects funds from the US Treasury Department. According to state data shared with Light Reading, ISP winners include Consolidated ($11.36 million in Kittitas County), Astound Broadband ($8 million in Port of Skagit County) and Ziply Fiber ($1.76 million in King County); as well as several local providers including Rock Island Communications, in partnership with nonprofit utility Orcas Power & Light Co-Op ($14.9 million). Declaration Networks Group (DNG), which is currently building in Washington with funds from the NTIA, also won $12 million for a buildout in Central Stevens County.

Ziply Fiber announced that its services are available in Priest River, Idaho, bringing between 2 Gbit/s to 10 Gbit/s residential services to nearly 800 addresses, according to a press release. Ziply's buildout in Priest River is part of its multi-year, multi-million-dollar investment to deploy fiber to underserved communities across the northwest, ongoing since June 2020, following its $1.35 billion acquisition of the northwest operations of Frontier Communications.

