The Buildout: Conexon selected by Georgia electric co-ops; York County gets Lit
News Analysis Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Light Reading 2/17/2023
This week in broadband builds: Conexon connects Georgia co-ops; Breezeline completes Chesapeake Bay construction; York County signs agreement with Lit Fiber – and more.
The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking fiber builds reaching over 733,000 locations in the US. Send us your news right here. Keep up with every installment of The Buildout here.
- Conexon Connect announced partnerships with two electric co-ops in rural Georgia this week: Mitchell Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) and Grady EMC. The co-ops each received state broadband grants for their buildouts in January, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), with $9.3 million going to Grady EMC to cover 3,620 locations; and $9 million going to Mitchell EMC for 3,093 locations. Both have tapped Conexon to help expand fiber and deliver broadband to their members. According to press releases, the builds will begin in Mitchell and Worth counties, where Mitchell EMC received a grant; and Grady County, where Grady EMC received grant funding. The Mitchell EMC build will see construction start this quarter and take three-to-four years to complete "with the earliest members expected to be connected by mid-year." The project aims to "ultimately expand fiber broadband access to all of Mitchell EMC's 15,764 members" and will cost approximately $80 million, said Conexon. Separately, Grady EMC and Conexon said they will seek additional funding "to expand fiber broadband access to all of Grady EMC's 13,000+ members across Grady, Decatur and Thomas counties."
- York County, Pennsylvania, has finalized an agreement for Lit Fiber - York (a subsidiary of Lit Communities) to deliver broadband to unserved and underserved areas and "eventually through the city itself." According to a press release, "York County Commissioners have approved using up to $25 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act infrastructure funds with the rest of the funding coming from revenue sharing, other public sources of funding, and private investment by Lit Communities and its partners." The last-mile project will comprise 3,125 miles of aerial and underground fiber optic cable, feeding off a 333-mile middle-mile network. Initial construction will be completed in two years. The network is expected to ultimately reach 328,000 locations.
- Breezeline completed construction on a $7.2 million fiber-broadband network in Chesapeake Bay, Virginia. The 150-mile network will serve more than 1,400 homes and businesses in Mathews, Caroline, Lancaster and Middlesex counties, said Breezeline. The project received a grant of $4.2 million from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) grant, administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). Breezeline and the counties each contributed $1.5 million. The first customers were connected to the network in May 2022. With construction complete, Breezeline said it will be sending representatives door-to-door to discuss service offerings.
— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "The Divide" podcast.
