The Buildout: Comcast, Verizon and more get Maryland broadband grants
News Analysis Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Light Reading 4/7/2023
This week in broadband builds: Maryland awards $92 million for 35 projects, ReConnect grants go to telcos in rural New Mexico, Windstream approved for fiber build in Georgia – and more.
The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking new fiber and wireless builds reaching over 300,000 locations in the US. Send us your news right here. Keep up with every installment of The Buildout here.
- The state of Maryland awarded $92 million through its Connect Maryland program this week. The awards went toward 35 broadband projects connecting an estimated 14,500 unserved and underserved homes and businesses. The top three winners this round were Choptank Electric Cooperative, which was awarded $15.9 million toward a total project cost of $32.9 million; Quantum Telecommunications, which received $15.3 million toward a $22.1 million buildout; and Comcast, which is getting $14.5 million in grants for a total project cost of $17.8 million. Also on the list were Verizon Maryland, which received $11 million in grants (total project cost of $25.9 million), and cable company Shentel, which received $9.4 million in grants (total project cost of $11.7 million). See a full list of Maryland's awardees here.
- The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded $40 million through the fourth round of its ReConnect grant and loan program, with this round going toward connecting homes and businesses in rural New Mexico. Grant funding will go to three providers: the Western New Mexico Telephone Company ($23.8 million), ENMR Telephone Cooperative ($2.6 million) and the Peñasco Valley Telephone (PVT) Cooperative ($13.9 million). Each provider will deploy a fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network and will participate in the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Both ENMR and PVT said they will reach "socially vulnerable" communities, with the latter project projected to reach "550 people, 48 farms and 11 businesses."
- New Hampshire provided an update on the $90 million it has awarded thus far for broadband, through its share of American Rescue Plan (ARPA) capital projects funds. The state said this week that its fiber broadband expansion program is underway and aims to connect 48,015 homes and businesses. New Hampshire awarded its ARPA funding over two rounds, to two providers: New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, or NHEC ($50 million) in 2022, and Consolidated ($40 million) in 2023. NHEC is responsible for 23,259 locations, and Consolidated is responsible for reaching 24,757 addresses. (Consolidated will provide additional capital to reach another 32,000 locations, for a total of 57,000.) According to the latest update, so far nearly 54 miles of fiber have been "strung through Campton, Hebron, Holderness, Plymouth and Rumney," with deployment prep work ongoing elsewhere.
- The Lowndes County, Georgia, board of commissioners has approved a deal with Windstream to construct a $40 million fiber-optic network, according to local reports. Funding sources include $21.7 million in state funding through the American Rescue Plan, and $17.6 million in matching funds from Windstream. The project is expected to connect 16,193 homes and 1,434 businesses, covering an estimated 96% of the county's unserved census blocks, with a projected completion timeline of December 2024.
- Blackfoot Communications announced it will invest a total of $76 million ($60 million in state grants and $16 million of its own funding) to build out fiber broadband in rural Montana. The company, which received seven grants through Montana's ConnectMT program to connect four counties, will start construction this spring. The project will be completed by 2026, according to a press release. Blackfoot received its awards in ConnectMT's first round of grants announced last December, which provided $309 million for 61 projects covering "62,000 families, small businesses, farms, and ranches," the state said at the time. The ConnectMT program was first established in 2021 with $275 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan.
- TDS Telecommunications started construction last week on its fiber network in Altoona, Wisconsin, which is projected to reach 4,000+ addresses. In a press release, TDS said construction activity consists of "burying conduit and cable in public easement areas, as well as installing fiber connections to locations included in the build footprint." With service set to turn on "gradually," TDS said it expects to connect the first Altoona customers before the end of this year. The network will ultimately deliver up to 8 Gbit/s symmetrical residential service and up to 10 Gbit/s symmetrical business service, according to the company.
- United Communications and Middle Tennessee Electric will collaborate on a $13 million fiber network expansion in rural parts of Wilson County, North Carolina. The network, which is expected to go live by the end of this year, will ultimately reach 11,000 homes and businesses, said a press release about the project. According to United Communications, the companies received $2.5 million in federal and local grants, and it will devote $3 million to connect the regions of Mt. Juliet and Lebanon, with "every major data center in Middle Tennessee to benefit the region's growing business community."
- Lumos will spend over $56 million to expand fiber in North Carolina, the company said this week. According to an announcement, Lumos will start engineering work in mid-2023 to build out 655 miles of fiber in parts of New Hanover County and Wilmington, North Carolina. The company currently services over 200,000 locations in North Carolina and Virginia. The news follows last week's announcement that Lumos will invest $60 million to build out an additional 706 miles of fiber to reach Spartanburg County, South Carolina.
- Pavlov Media has started construction to deliver fiber in Fisher, Illinois, the company said this week. Once complete, the fiber network is expected to deliver broadband service to roughly 900 homes and businesses. Pavlov Media, which provides broadband to multi-dwelling units (MDUs) and off-campus student housing through landlord agreements, recently received an investment from Macquarie Asset Management. The investment will help support Pavlov's fiber builds in new and existing markets and its expanding MDU presence, said the companies. (The firms did not disclose the sum of the investment.)
- FirstLight expanded its fiber network in parts of rural Maine, the company said this week. According to FirstLight, it added another 100 miles of new fiber infrastructure to the Maine towns of Hebron and Sumner. The company estimates that approximately 300 locations in Hebron can now access fiber broadband, with more going live as FirstLight continues construction. FirstLight, which serves six states, also said in a press release that it is applying for federal grants in hopes of accelerating its fiber builds throughout and beyond its existing service territories.
- Unite Private Networks (UPN) will expand its fiber network into Augusta, Georgia, the company said this week. According to a press release, UPN will build out nearly 90 miles of fiber, "yielding over 5,200 serviceable buildings." The company, which provides high-bandwidth services to enterprise customers, carriers and data centers, as well as schools, governments and hospitals, said it will supply capacity to UPN's core network via a new network hub in Augusta.
- Shentel's Glo Fiber announced that it launched 5 Gbit/s symmetrical service across all its markets. According to the company, that includes 147,000 homes across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
- Brightspeed this week announced that it is "officially selling gig service" across its new fiber network in six states. The company will now provide symmetrical gigabit service on its newly launched XGS-PON fiber network to homes and businesses in parts of Alabama, Indiana, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, it said in a press release. According to Brightspeed, this represents the first phase of its buildout, with more locations coming online "weekly." Brightspeed aims to reach 1 million homes and businesses by the end of 2023.
— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.
