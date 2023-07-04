The Buildout: Comcast, Verizon and more get Maryland broadband grants

This week in broadband builds: Maryland awards $92 million for 35 projects, ReConnect grants go to telcos in rural New Mexico, Windstream approved for fiber build in Georgia – and more.

The state of Maryland awarded $92 million through its Connect Maryland program this week. The awards went toward 35 broadband projects connecting an estimated 14,500 unserved and underserved homes and businesses. The top three winners this round were Choptank Electric Cooperative, which was awarded $15.9 million toward a total project cost of $32.9 million; Quantum Telecommunications, which received $15.3 million toward a $22.1 million buildout; and Comcast, which is getting $14.5 million in grants for a total project cost of $17.8 million. Also on the list were Verizon Maryland, which received $11 million in grants (total project cost of $25.9 million), and cable company Shentel, which received $9.4 million in grants (total project cost of $11.7 million). See a full list of Maryland's awardees here.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded $40 million through the fourth round of its ReConnect grant and loan program, with this round going toward connecting homes and businesses in rural New Mexico. Grant funding will go to three providers: the Western New Mexico Telephone Company ($23.8 million), ENMR Telephone Cooperative ($2.6 million) and the Peñasco Valley Telephone (PVT) Cooperative ($13.9 million). Each provider will deploy a fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network and will participate in the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Both ENMR and PVT said they will reach "socially vulnerable" communities, with the latter project projected to reach "550 people, 48 farms and 11 businesses."

New Hampshire provided an update on the $90 million it has awarded thus far for broadband, through its share of American Rescue Plan (ARPA) capital projects funds. The state said this week that its fiber broadband expansion program is underway and aims to connect 48,015 homes and businesses. New Hampshire awarded its ARPA funding over two rounds, to two providers: New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, or NHEC ($50 million) in 2022, and Consolidated ($40 million) in 2023. NHEC is responsible for 23,259 locations, and Consolidated is responsible for reaching 24,757 addresses. (Consolidated will provide additional capital to reach another 32,000 locations, for a total of 57,000.) According to the latest update, so far nearly 54 miles of fiber have been "strung through Campton, Hebron, Holderness, Plymouth and Rumney," with deployment prep work ongoing elsewhere.

