The Buildout: Charter gets $110M grant from Montana
News Analysis Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Light Reading 12/16/2022
This week in broadband builds: Charter wins grants in Montana and Minnesota; Kansas awards small providers; NTIA releases $40 million for tribes; Brightspeed and IQ Fiber announce network launches – and more.
The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking fiber and wireless builds reaching roughly 200,000 locations across the US. Send us your news right here. Keep up with every installment of The Buildout here.
- Montana awarded over $309 million in broadband grants this week, with the largest sum – $110 million – going to Charter. As per a press release, the granted projects will deploy broadband to roughly "62,000 families, small businesses, farms, and ranches in Montana." Of the locations served, "38,631 will be in unserved communities, 21,956 will be in underserved communities, and 1,300 will be in frontier communities." Funding for this round of state broadband grants comes from the American Rescue Plan. (Notably, reporting from Montana Free Press indicates local companies like KDS Fiber and Nemont Telephone Cooperative are not pleased about Charter's awards).
- Minnesota awarded nearly $100 million to service providers to expand broadband coverage in what the state called "the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in state history." The funding will go toward 61 projects, connecting 33,000 Minnesota homes and businesses in 48 counties. Funding sources include $50 million appropriated by the state legislature and $70 million from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA). The state caps its grants at $5 million per project, and funds can be used to "reimburse up to 50 percent of a grantee's eligible costs of deploying broadband infrastructure," according to a press release. The grant recipients include a mix of local companies and cooperatives, as well as Charter ($3.1 million across three projects), Comcast ($1.9 million) and Consolidated ($4.9 million).
- Kansas awarded $23 million to six service providers to connect nearly 4,200 homes, businesses, schools and institutions in unserved and rural areas of the state. The awarded providers include IdeaTek ($7.9 million), KwiKom ($1.8 million), Mokan Dial ($6.9 million), PGB Fiber ($1.8 million), S&T Communications ($997,844) and WTC ($3.6 million), according to a press release. The total project cost will be roughly $30 million with matching funds from the providers. According to the governor's office, the state received 141 applications requesting $693 million in funds this round. The state's broadband grant money comes from the US Treasury Department's Coronavirus Capital Projects funds. This is the second of three rounds of awards to be made with those funds.
— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "The Divide" podcast.
