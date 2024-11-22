The Buildout: Brightspeed cheers first BEAD win in Louisiana as 'just the beginning'

Brightspeed launched its network in Killeen, Texas, this week. Services are now available for 35,000 homes and businesses in Killeen and Bell County. In total, the network will ultimately reach 79,000 locations once construction is complete, said Brightspeed. Work in the region began earlier this year. In addition to Brightspeed, fiber provider Metronet announced it was building out in Killeen this year as well. This week, Brightspeed became one of the first providers in the country to pick up awards from the federal government's Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, with the company receiving $7.5 million to cover 2,801 locations in Louisiana. "This is just the beginning as we continue to apply for additional BEAD funding in the states we serve," said Brightspeed CEO Tom Maguire in a press release. In total, Louisiana awarded $748 million in BEAD funds for broadband deployment projects this week to cover 140,000 locations, with most funding going to a fiber consortium that includes T-Mobile. (For a list of BEAD winners and awards in Louisiana, see: Louisiana to award 95% of BEAD funds for fiber.)