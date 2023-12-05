The Buildout: Breezeline wins $15.2M for broadband in Virginia

This week in broadband builds: Virginia awards nearly $60 million; New York's Light Up Livingston breaks ground; Wahzhazhe Connect completes initial construction; TDS to connect new Oklahoma customers – and more.

The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking new construction and service launches reaching roughly 41,400 locations across the US. Send us your news right here. Keep up with every installment of The Buildout here.

Virginia awarded over $59.5 million in broadband grants through the state's Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) program this week. The funding went toward 14 projects serving 20 localities and will bring broadband service to 29,400 homes, businesses and community anchor institutions, according to a press release from the governor's office. Among the winning providers were Breezeline ($15.2 million), Empower Broadband ($8.5 million), Shentel ($6.3 million) and Verizon ($5 million). Other grantees include Riverstreet Networks ($3.5 million), FiberLync ($2.1 million), Citizens Telephone Cooperative ($1.3 million) and All Points Broadband ($1.2 million). With required matching funds, the total cost for projects funded this round is roughly $165 million.

Construction has officially started on "Light Up Livingston," a fiber buildout project in Livingston County, New York, funded with an $11.3 million grant through the USDA ReConnect program that was awarded nearly two years ago. The new network is being built by Empire Access, a family-owned telecom provider, in partnership with the county, and will bring broadband to 1,000 addresses, including "96 farms and 22 businesses," according to a press release from the office of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Osage Nation's Wahzhazhe Connect announced that it is wrapping up its first broadband construction project funded with $54.5 million in federal grants, including $40.6 million received from the NTIA's Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP) and $13.9 million from USDA's ReConnect program. This initial project will connect the Pawhuska Senior Housing neighborhood, according to a press release. Project partners are completing final tasks including adding equipment to housing units and conducting inspections "to make sure the neighborhood is clear of remaining rock, dirt, and debris from areas where boring and trenching were required." Construction on Wahzhazhe Connect started earlier this year and will ultimately result in 200 miles of fiber and 16 towers, bringing fiber and fixed wireless services to 3,158 unserved Osage Nation households.

(Source: dpa picture alliance/Alamy Stock Photo)

Related:

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.