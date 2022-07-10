The Buildout: AT&T live in rural Indiana, Treasury awards $435M for broadband

Spectrum also received more than $1.3 million from the state and to build in Pamlico County. The county will contribute an additional $250,000. With $330,000 from Spectrum, the project cost is more than $1.9 million and is expected to reach nearly 330 homes and businesses. And last week it received $4 million toward a $7.5 million build to reach 1,300 locations in McDowell County (Spectrum will contribute $3.4 million and the county will contribute $100,000).

The company is awaiting approval on additional GREAT grants in the state and recently announced a series of other awards from North Carolina for roughly $8 million.

Also this week, Spectrum launched its network in Winnebago and Fond du Lac Counties, Wisconsin. The fiber build, part of the company's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) commitments, now brings services to more than 1,500 homes and small businesses.