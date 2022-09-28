The Broadband Buildout Tracker

Here's where you'll find every installment of The Buildout: a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. Bookmark this page for easy access to broadband build updates, and send us your news right here.



Spectrum gets millions more in 'GREAT' grants; USDA ReConnect awards $502 million; Yellowstone Fiber goes live in Montana; NTIA awards $29.3 million for Alaskan tribes; Cajun Broadband breaks ground in Louisiana – and more.

FCC authorizes more RDOF bids; Tennessee awards $447 million; AT&T to build in Martinsville, Indiana; Brightspeed, Charter win in North Carolina; Colorado awards $23 million; Redzone runs on ngFWA in Maine.

Charter, Comcast get millions in Alabama; NTIA awards $280 million for tribal networks; TDS construction in Idaho; Brightspeed's plans for Illinois and Michigan; and more.

Charter goes live with RDOF and CARES Act builds; Meta supports DigitalC FWA; Cisco gets in on Neighborhood Wi-Fi; Kinetic and Conexon build in Kentucky; Brightspeed in Arkansas; Glo Fiber in Pennsylvania.

Charter and Windstream win in North Carolina; Comcast gets $10 million in Maryland; Lumen launches 8 Gbit/s; Internet Society awards EPIC grants. Plus construction and launches from Fidium Fiber, Brightspeed, Metronet and more.

Starry goes to Vegas; USDA doles out $401M; Florida co-op enlists Conexon; AT&T, Comcast, Charter get GUMBO grants; Consolidated's construction in Ellensburg, Washington; Metronet declares Greencastle a 'gigabit city'; Brightspeed's plans for Pennsylvania.

Mercury Broadband's RDOF plans; Spectrum live in Dona Ana; SiFi, Google Fiber to build Mesa open access network; Fidium live in Concord; Brightspeed's Missouri build.

WeLink's DC rollout, Ziply goes live in Sumas, Brightspeed's initial Ohio build, Clearwave's debut in Kansas.

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.