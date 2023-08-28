Teleste joins UN Global Compact network

TURKU, Finland – The Global Compact is a corporate responsibility initiative established by the UN in 2000, which promotes the ecological, social, and financial responsibility of companies and communities. With its more than 23,000 participants, the initiative commits to principles and goals that aim for sustainable development in terms of the economy, people's well-being, and the environment. The network also supports and implements the UN's basic values ​​related to human rights, working life principles, the environment and anti-corruption activities worldwide.

"A sustainable future is a goal affecting the whole world, the achievement of which requires work from each of us. Teleste wants to bear its own share of responsibility by committing to the UN principles of sustainable development and acting in accordance with them. As a global technology provider, it is important for us to continuously develop our corporate responsibility and ensure that it is an integral part of all areas of our operations," states Teleste CEO Esa Harju.

The companies and communities committed to the initiative form a global network whose common goal is to solve global sustainability challenges based on operating principles created by the UN. The companies that have joined the community are also committed to reporting on their activities and progress annually.

"We are happy that we have been accepted into the UN Global Compact initiative! We have developed our corporate responsibility in the long term and now as a participant in the initiative we get an even wider reference development and also new tools for doing truly impressive responsibility work," says Teleste's director of corporate responsibility Leena Hälinen.­

Read the full press release here.

