Tarana announces G1x2 wireless with unprecedented economics and speed

MILPITAS, Calif. – Tarana announced today their upcoming releases in next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA), representing significant evolution of the company's heralded G1 broadband solution.

Tarana's G1 ngFWA platform has been embraced by more than 190 ISPs in 8 countries in its first year of commercial shipments. G1 base nodes sold to date are expected to cover 20 million households and will have the capacity to serve as many as 1 million subscribers when fully deployed in the coming months — an unprecedented inaugural achievement.

Tarana's next G1 releases will take two new directions. First is operation in the 6 GHz unlicensed channels being opened up in the US, Canada and soon other countries around the world. Second is the introduction of G1x2 mode, a software update that doubles the current 80MHz bandwidth of the G1 platform to 160MHz, organized as four independent 40MHz carriers — in either 5 or 6 GHz or both — to deliver up to 1.6 Gbps in aggregate for each G1 link. The Tarana team showed compelling demonstrations of G1x2 mode at its Digital Multiply launch event held today. Operation in G1x2 mode will also be an option available for currently shipping 5 GHz G1 BNs and RNs, with accommodations required for the new rate/reach metrics involved.

G1 in 6 GHz and G1x2 mode for both 5 and 6 GHz are expected to be generally available in mid 2023.

