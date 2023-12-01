Tarana adds Winncom Technologies to Its channel partner network, bringing ngFWA to over 90 countries

MILPITAS, Calif. and SOLON, Ohio – Tarana, the telecom manufacturer that introduced next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) to the broadband industry, and Winncom Technologies, a global distributor of broadband equipment, today announced their partnership to expand the reach of Tarana's Gigabit 1 (G1) platform across 6 continents.

Since its commercial launch in October 2021, G1 has been adopted by over 200 internet service providers (ISPs) around the world. The end-to-end broadband access platform was engineered from the ground up for wireless ISPs (WISPs) and has redefined what is possible in fixed wireless. With its unique strengths in canceling both intra- and inter-network interference (in both licensed and unlicensed spectrum) as well as achieving high-capacity, stable connections despite obstacles in non-line-of-sight (NLoS) conditions, G1 is allowing WISPs to expand their businesses to both close the digital divide in un- and underserved areas as well as to bring healthy competition to markets with entrenched incumbent operators.

Founded in 1996, Winncom's specialties include broadband access system distribution, network design and engineering, network management systems, and related professional services. The company serves ISPs, Tier 2 and 3 carriers, value-added resellers, installers, and integrators, in over 90 countries. Winncom welcomed Tarana G1 to their product portfolio to help customers improve their fixed wireless offerings through much faster internet speeds, greater resilience, and vastly improved scalability. Notably, many of their operator customers plan to compete directly with cable providers, offering similar speed packages at reduced prices — a business model made possible by G1's unique breakthroughs in performance and overbuild-network economics.

