Surf Internet expands exec team

ELKHART, Ind. – Fiber-optic internet service provider Surf Internet has announced the addition of two professionals to their leadership team. Randy Steines has been named vice president and corporate controller, while Jorge Rodriguez joins Surf as senior director of operations — strategic planning and analysis.

Steines has 27 years of telecommunications accounting and finance experience, including 20 years at Motorola and seven years at Nokia (NYSE: NOK). In his new role as VP for Surf, Steines will drive company growth as a critical business partner to Delack. He will also serve as a member of the company's finance and accounting leadership team, with direct responsibility for the overall accounting, tax, treasury, audit, purchasing and inventory activities.

Rodriguez brings 23 years of strategic planning and analysis in telecommunications to his new role, including nine years at FirstComm (Summit Data Services, Inc.) and five at Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Business Services. As the senior director of operations — strategic planning and analysis at Surf, Rodriguez will be responsible for working cross-functionally across the operations, engineering, and finance teams to perform financial and operational analysis with the objective to measure business performance, implement methods to lower costs, and evaluate financially viable projects. In addition, he'll be tasked with strategic inventory planning, day-to-day purchasing, and material management.

Surf Internet