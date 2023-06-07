Surf Internet buys the fiber assets of MiSignal

HOWELL, Mich. – Surf Internet, a leading fiber-optic high-speed internet service provider in the Great Lakes region, today announced that it has acquired the fiber-optic network assets of Howell-based MiSignal.

Surf has made considerable investments in Livingston County, Michigan, and now with the purchase of MiSignal's fiber-optic broadband network, will significantly expand those efforts. The company plans to invest an additional $20 million in Livingston County over the next three years to grow their fiber-optic network, reaching over 18,000 rural households.

MiSignal is a high-speed, fiber-optic internet service provider in eastern Michigan offering symmetrical gigabit internet speeds to residential and commercial customers. The MiSignal team shares Surf Internet's vision to provide exceptional customer service and connectivity. All MiSignal team members are joining the Surf Internet team as part of the transaction. MiSignal's business phone system services and customers are not a part of the acquisition and will continue to operate under the MiSignal name.

MiSignal internet service and residential voice customers will continue to receive the same pricing, products, and customer support they have been accustomed to. In addition, Surf Internet will continue to operate and maintain MiSignal's East Michigan office in Howell. Customers will have access to new products and improved network management capabilities, as well as Surf's expanded customer service capabilities.

Surf Internet provides predominantly fiber-based, high-speed broadband to residential subscribers, businesses, educational institutions, and municipalities across Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan. Surf was acquired by Bain Capital and Post Road Group in 2021 to capitalize on attractive growth opportunities in the region, while strengthening its commitment to bridge the digital divide across the Midwest. Over the last two years, Surf has successfully bolstered its executive leadership team, completed an extensive rebranding, and secured grants with local municipalities to expand broadband access in the Great Lakes region. Surf now serves over 29,000 customers across 45 markets.

