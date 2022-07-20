Sign In Register
Broadband

Surf Internet appoints CFO

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/20/2022
Comment (0)

ELKHART, Ind. – Fiber-optic internet service provider Surf Internet has announced that Ryan Delack, a seasoned financial executive, has been named Chief Financial Officer.

In the CFO role, Delack will lead Surf's finance/accounting, HR, and legal teams. His areas of responsibility will include financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax, investor relations and internal audit. Beyond his focus on finance functions, Delack will serve as a strategic contributor to the company's continued transformation and rapid growth plans.

Delack has 18 years of financial leadership experience. Since 2018, he has served as a CFO and treasurer in three mid-market private equity portfolio companies, including Surf Internet (Bain Capital/Post Road Group), Paycor (Goldman Sachs/Apax Partners; NASDAQ: PYCR) and Dickson (May River Capital) where he led the take-private and integration of France-based OCEASOFT.

Delack spent more than a decade in various financial leadership roles with Procter & Gamble's (NYSE: PG) $1 billion-plus brands, including Pampers and Crest. He was also previously the CFO of Dover Corporation's (NYSE: DOV) $400 million Pump Solutions Group where he oversaw an international team of 90 people across seven countries.

Read the full announcement here.

Surf Internet

