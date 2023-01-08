Sign In Register
Broadband

Strada Communications levereages Adtran's Mosaic One to extend fiber services across Western Illinois

News Wire Feed

RAPIDS CITY, Ill. – Adtran today announced that Strada Communications is leveraging its Mosaic One solution to roll out high-speed broadband services across Western Illinois. The new network streamlines operations while enabling the service provider to deliver an enhanced and tailored Wi-Fi experience to homes and businesses. Featuring Adtran's secure and scalable Mosaic One SaaS application and its highly-efficient Combo PON technology, the solution empowers Strada Communications to connect underserved communities and make major strides toward closing the state's digital divide.

Adtran's AI-driven Mosaic One gives Strada Communications a single pane of glass view of network operations and simplifies managing complex PON deployments. Capable of analyzing data from every part of the network, the platform delivers actionable insights that increase efficiency and improve end-user experience. It also maximizes ROI by enabling smart, targeted marketing campaigns based on user behavior analysis and customer segmentation. What's more, Adtran's adaptive Wi-Fi technology, powered by Plume, and its multigigabit service delivery gateways (SDGs), help Strada Communications cater to each user's unique needs and preferences. The solution ensures Strada can efficiently scale to deliver affordable full-fiber services to underserved locations and quickly adapt to changing market demands.

Read the full press release here.

Adtran

