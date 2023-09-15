STL opens new optical fiber plant to support BEAD program

COLUMBIA, S.C. – STL [NSE: STLTECH], a leading global optical and digital solutions company, today formally announced the launch of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Lugoff, South Carolina - The Palmetto Plant. Named after the state tree of South Carolina, this facility, also designated as STL's North American Headquarters, symbolizes STL's commitment to the US market.

The Palmetto Plant was inaugurated by Hon. Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina, in the presence of government dignitaries, key customers, and representatives from the local Chambers of Commerce.

This strategic investment and expansion efforts in the U.S. further reinforce STL's commitment to the Make in America vision. Addressing the market demand for 5G, FTTx, and the push for rural broadband, The Palmetto Plant, spanning over 168,000 sq. ft will specialize in future-ready optical solutions, including high fiber count cables with smaller diameters. The emphasis will also extend to pioneering designs, notably high-capacity ribbonized cables and ruggedized designs for rural deployments. To help operators tackle the industry-wide skills shortage, the new Lugoff facility is also prioritizing optical connectivity products that are simple to deploy, monitor, and maintain. Additionally, comprehensive on-site testing aligned with industry-standard GR20 guidelines ensures the high quality and reliability of its products.

STL has committed to being Net zero by 2030. Following in the footsteps of STL's other global manufacturing units, the Lugoff facility also aims to achieve zero waste and reduce energy consumption progressively.

The Palmetto Plant employs over 150 people, including skilled manufacturing associates and seasoned industry specialists leading the company's North American operations.

