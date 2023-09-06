Sign In Register
Broadband

Stephanie Mitchko-Beale joins FPI as strategic advisor

News Wire Feed

CARY, N.C. – First Principles Innovations LLC (FPI) is very excited to announce that Ms. Stephanie Mitchko Beale is joining them as a strategic advisor. Stephanie, a former CTO at Charter Communications, is known for her strategic initiatives and execution in the telecommunications industry. She was one of the early adopters of FPI's access transformation planning toolset AP-Jibe.

About Stephanie Mitchko Beale:

Stephanie Mitchko is an authentic Multi-Emmy award-winning C-Suite executive who brings 25+ years of technology leadership. She is an industry spokesperson and board member. She is a solutions-oriented technology executive who is adept in Telecommunications, Broadband IP services, Data in Motion, and Software development and delivery. She transforms game-changing ideas into realities, reducing time to value. She is a collaborative and voraciously curious leader known for developing people and cultivating the next generation of leaders.

She was a former EVP and CTO at Charter Communications responsible for strategy for and management of, software and hardware engineering, CPE development, Wireless, Mobile, technology policy, Data Center / Cloud Security, and Network evolution. She streamlined the future five-year strategy and implementation plans for convergence architecture and engineering infrastructure. She created a multiyear budget and planning to compete in a 10Gig and beyond the competitive landscape. She provided hands-on leadership to a "flex/remote" hybrid workforce.

Prior to Joining Charter Stephanie was CTO & COO of Cadent, SVP of Video Infrastructure Software at Cablevision. With more than 25 years of experience, Mitchko-Beale is a technology, media, and advanced advertising maven with a solid record of pioneering evolutionary products.

Stephanie completed the SCTE-Tuck Executive Leadership Program at Dartmouth and a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from NYU-Poly in New York. She is on the board of telecom companies.

Read the full press release here.

First Principles Innovations

