Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Starry taps new CEO as it eyes bankruptcy exit

News Analysis

Starry has installed a new CEO as the fixed wireless access (FWA) service operator prepares to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy this summer and push ahead with a plan to become profitable over the next 18 months.

Starry announced Tuesday that Alex Moulle-Berteaux, a company founder and former chief operating officer, has been named CEO effective immediately. Moulle-Berteaux succeeds fellow Starry founder and former CEO Chet Kanojia. Both Moulle-Berteaux and Kanojia will also join the board of Starry's new private holding company following its exit from the Chapter 11 reorg.

Starry co-founder and former COO Alex Moulle-Berteaux has succeeded Chet Kanojia as CEO. (Source: Starry)
Starry co-founder and former COO Alex Moulle-Berteaux has succeeded Chet Kanojia as CEO.
(Source: Starry)

"I am looking forward to staying engaged and involved as a board member, as I turn my energies and focus on my family," Kanojia said in a statement.

Starry filed for a voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in February, aiming to significantly reduce its debt while also keeping its FWA-powered broadband services operating in five core US markets: Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Denver and Washington, DC. That move followed a string of layoffs, a halt to a once-aggressive network expansion plan and a decision to shut down services in Columbus, Ohio.

A Delaware bankruptcy court approved Starry's plan on May 26. When Starry gets approval from the FCC and the SEC and completes its bankruptcy exit, the newly private company, which will also take over the formerly publicly held company's spectrum licenses, will be owned by a lender group led by Denver-based ArrowMark Partners.

Depending on the speed of the regulatory process, Starry could emerge from bankruptcy in late July or early August, Moulle-Berteaux said. "It's not a rubber-stamp, but it should be a relatively straightforward approval process from an FCC and SEC perspective," he added.

Moulle-Berteaux said working through the process, which included reductions of staff and other cost-cutting, was "not easy." But he's looking forward to seeing Starry move forward as a leaner, smaller and private company.

"I've basically spent the last six months stabilizing the company, reducing the cost structure and ensuring that we were continuing to deliver high-quality service for our customers and then setting ourselves up for regrowth," Moulle-Berteaux said. "The last year has been incredibly hard for the company as capital markets basically disappeared. We're at a point now where the hardest part is behind us."

Starry currently employs about 300 people, down from a height of about 1,000 in 2022, when the company was still pursuing an aggressive expansion initiative.

Starry had about 91,000 subscribers at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Focus on profitability

The company will now concentrate on serving and growing its five core US markets and its pursuit of profitability. The "ideal" for Starry to reach that profitability is 18 months or less, Moulle-Berteaux said.

"We really have a great path to refresh the business and the company and go after what we think is still a great opportunity, which is that there's not enough competition in urban markets," he added.

Starry might explore additional funding for future market expansions, but not during this pre-profitability period.

Starry's network covers roughly 5 million housing units, with about 75%, or 3.9 million, that are currently viewed as serviceable. Starry's network serves about 500,000 building units today, with a primary focus on apartments and other multiple-dwelling units (MDUs). Starry used its "Comet" receivers to deliver service to some single-family homes in the Columbus market, but for now the company will target MDUs with ten units or more.

"We have plenty of network to hit that profitability [goal] ... There's plenty of building and penetration opportunity where we've built the network," Moulle-Berteaux said, noting that Starry's still only covering less than 30% of major markets such as Los Angeles and New York City.

Product updates

Starry will also continue to focus on broadband tiers and speeds that offer a solid downstream/upstream ratio, believing that gives Starry an advantage over cable – at least before cable operators complete upgrades that will beef up upstream speeds.

Among recent moves, Starry introduced a new 300 Mbit/s down by 150 Mbit/s upstream tier for $60 per month, a tier that complements its $50-per-month 200 Mbit/s by 100 Mbit/s service. Starry also expects to expand the reach of its 1-Gig and 500-Meg products throughout the year, Moulle-Berteaux said.

Meanwhile, Starry has rolled out a way for customers to self-upgrade their speed tiers using the Starry app or by accessing their accounts online.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE