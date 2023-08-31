Starry sizes up speed upgrades, sub growth as it exits Chapter 11

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Starry sizes up speed upgrades, sub growth as it exits Chapter 11

News Analysis

Upgrading the network for faster speeds, driving utilization of the network and adding subscribers are among the top goals for Starry as the fixed wireless access (FWA) specialist exits a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.

Starry emerges from Chapter 11 with the funding deemed necessary to reach profitability. Turning that financial corner in 2024 would be a "great outcome," but the expectation is to achieve profitability sometime in the next 12 to 18 months, CEO Alex Moulle-Berteaux tells Light Reading.

Starry will use a combo of hardware upgrades and new software overlays to bring 500 Mbit/s and 1-Gig speeds across its service areas. (Source: Starry. Used with permission)
Starry will use a combo of hardware upgrades and new software overlays to bring 500 Mbit/s and 1-Gig speeds across its service areas.
(Source: Starry. Used with permission)

"We've got the capital that we need to pursue the business plan," Moulle-Berteaux said.

Starry filed for a voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in February (the court approved it on May 26) and pursued a plan to reduce costs and debt. A string of layoffs and decisions to halt expansions and to shut down service in Columbus, Ohio, were all tied into Starry's recent past. During the Chapter 11 process, Starry continued to operate and add customers in five core US markets: Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Denver and Washington, DC.

Tied into the Chapter 11 process, Starry explored strategic options, including a possible sale, but the new ownership/lenders opted to focus on regrowth and to fund the business to profitability. "It was really a collective decision to say we think there is continued value in this business, especially if we put it on a path to profitability as soon as possible," Moulle-Berteaux explained.

Starry will now look to add customers and drive utilization of the network it has built in its five core markets. Following the exit in Columbus, Starry's network now has roughly 3.6 million serviceable households, with about 500,000 of that total currently connected to where Starry delivers services.

Moulle-Berteaux said Starry will also look to be more aggressive with acquisition marketing as it continues the rollout to more buildings in its existing markets.

"We think there's lots of market share for us to gain in the markets that we're in," he said.

Upgrades to deliver faster speed options

In tandem, the company is moving ahead with a network upgrade over the next six to nine months that will enable the launch of new 500 Mbit/s and 1 Gbit/s speeds across the board. Starry offers those higher-level speeds in a small part of its service areas, but will now use a mix of new software and hardware to expand their reach.

The new hardware includes the 2.0 version of Starry's Comet receiver, which provides more range, improved spectral efficiency and some reductions in costs. New software overlays are designed to improve Starry's air-time management and improve its spectrum utilization.

Moulle-Berteaux said Starry will also explore some new, adjacent opportunities that extend beyond its baseline focus on residential and commercial services. That includes some potential to engage with real estate and property owners that are interested in having Starry provide common-area Wi-Fi and in-building networks along with services that run on top of those networks.

Moulle-Berteaux said Starry, which now has about 300 employees, intends to explore new market expansions post-profitability.

The company uses licensed spectrum in 37GHz for its five core markets, with another 16 or 17 large urban markets that can use that license.

Starry also owns spectrum in 24GHz won at auction about three years ago covering portions of states such as Arizona, Nevada, Ohio and Texas. Moulle-Berteaux said Starry could explore strategic options to monetize that 24GHz spectrum. For example, Starry could sell it or lease it with equipment, he added.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 13, 2023 How Service Providers Will Win Markets Now—and in the Future
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
September 26, 2023 Climate Action Digital Symposium
September 26, 2023 5G from space: the final Frontier for Global connectivity
September 27, 2023 How Automation and APIs Boost Operational Efficiency and the Subscriber Experience
September 27, 2023 Beyond Serviceability: Unlock Telecom Growth with Location Intelligence
September 28, 2023 The Impact of AI Workloads on Modern Data Center Networks
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE