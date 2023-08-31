Starry sizes up speed upgrades, sub growth as it exits Chapter 11

Upgrading the network for faster speeds, driving utilization of the network and adding subscribers are among the top goals for Starry as the fixed wireless access (FWA) specialist exits a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.

Starry emerges from Chapter 11 with the funding deemed necessary to reach profitability. Turning that financial corner in 2024 would be a "great outcome," but the expectation is to achieve profitability sometime in the next 12 to 18 months, CEO Alex Moulle-Berteaux tells Light Reading.

Starry will use a combo of hardware upgrades and new software overlays to bring 500 Mbit/s and 1-Gig speeds across its service areas.

(Source: Starry. Used with permission)

"We've got the capital that we need to pursue the business plan," Moulle-Berteaux said.

Starry filed for a voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in February (the court approved it on May 26) and pursued a plan to reduce costs and debt. A string of layoffs and decisions to halt expansions and to shut down service in Columbus, Ohio, were all tied into Starry's recent past. During the Chapter 11 process, Starry continued to operate and add customers in five core US markets: Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Denver and Washington, DC.

Tied into the Chapter 11 process, Starry explored strategic options, including a possible sale, but the new ownership/lenders opted to focus on regrowth and to fund the business to profitability. "It was really a collective decision to say we think there is continued value in this business, especially if we put it on a path to profitability as soon as possible," Moulle-Berteaux explained.

Starry will now look to add customers and drive utilization of the network it has built in its five core markets. Following the exit in Columbus, Starry's network now has roughly 3.6 million serviceable households, with about 500,000 of that total currently connected to where Starry delivers services.

Moulle-Berteaux said Starry will also look to be more aggressive with acquisition marketing as it continues the rollout to more buildings in its existing markets.

"We think there's lots of market share for us to gain in the markets that we're in," he said.

Upgrades to deliver faster speed options

In tandem, the company is moving ahead with a network upgrade over the next six to nine months that will enable the launch of new 500 Mbit/s and 1 Gbit/s speeds across the board. Starry offers those higher-level speeds in a small part of its service areas, but will now use a mix of new software and hardware to expand their reach.

The new hardware includes the 2.0 version of Starry's Comet receiver, which provides more range, improved spectral efficiency and some reductions in costs. New software overlays are designed to improve Starry's air-time management and improve its spectrum utilization.

Moulle-Berteaux said Starry will also explore some new, adjacent opportunities that extend beyond its baseline focus on residential and commercial services. That includes some potential to engage with real estate and property owners that are interested in having Starry provide common-area Wi-Fi and in-building networks along with services that run on top of those networks.

Moulle-Berteaux said Starry, which now has about 300 employees, intends to explore new market expansions post-profitability.

The company uses licensed spectrum in 37GHz for its five core markets, with another 16 or 17 large urban markets that can use that license.

Starry also owns spectrum in 24GHz won at auction about three years ago covering portions of states such as Arizona, Nevada, Ohio and Texas. Moulle-Berteaux said Starry could explore strategic options to monetize that 24GHz spectrum. For example, Starry could sell it or lease it with equipment, he added.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading