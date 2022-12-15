Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Starry might appeal NYSE's proceeding to delist stock

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

BOSTON – Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STRY) (the "Company" or "Starry"), a licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider, today announced that on December 14, 2022, the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") notified the Company, and publicly announced, that it has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Company's Class A Common Stock (the "Class A Common Stock") and warrants to purchase shares of Class A Common Stock (the "Warrants") from the NYSE and that trading in the Class A Common Stock and Warrants would be suspended immediately, due to trading price levels pursuant to Section 802.01D of the NYSE Listed Company Manual ("Section 802.01D").

The Company has a right to an appeal of this determination by the NYSE, provided that the Company files a written request for such review within seven calendar days after receiving the notice. The Company's Board of Directors is currently considering whether to appeal the NYSE's determination to commence delisting proceedings. To effect the delisting, the NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to delist the Class A Common Stock and Warrants pending completion of applicable procedures.

In addition, on December 9, 2022, the NYSE notified the Company that it is not in compliance with Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual ("Section 802.01B") because its average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period was less than $50 million and, at the same time, its last reported stockholders' equity was less than $50 million.

Pursuant to the NYSE's rules, the Company has 45 days from the receipt of the Section 802.01B notice to submit a plan advising the NYSE of definitive action the Company has taken, or is taking, which would bring the Company into compliance with the minimum global market capitalization listing standard within 18 months of receipt of the notice. The Company's Board of Directors is currently considering whether to submit such a plan. If the NYSE accepts a plan submitted by the Company, and assuming that the Company is successful in its appeal of the NYSE's decision to suspend trading in the Class A Common Stock and Warrants and initiate delisting proceedings pursuant to Section 802.01D and that the Company is in compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards, the Class A Common Stock and Warrants may resume trading on the NYSE.

There is no impact to customers' internet service as a result of the NYSE's actions. All customer operations continue as normal.

Read the full announcement here.

Starry

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 5, 2023 5G Leads the Stride: All-Band 5G Solution Series for 5G In Fast Lane
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SDOs and Open Source Communities Collaborate to Demonstrate Intent-based Cloud Leased Line Automation PoC, Accelerating the Realization of Autonomous Networks By ETSI, China Unicom and Huawei
China Mobile Zhejiang and Huawei Commercially Debuts IntelligentRAN 5GtoB Suite to Enable 5G Dedicated Slicing for Agile Electric Power Services By Huawei
We already know how to secure telco cloud, so let’s get to work By John Carse, CISO, Rakuten Mobile & Rakuten Symphony
Meeting The Security Demands Of Post-Quantum Computing By Kerry Doyle with Chung Hyun-chul
Taking The Best Path To Post-Quantum Security By Norma
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE