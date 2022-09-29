Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Starry has solid potential, but financing needs fixing – analyst

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 9/29/2022
Comment (0)

Starry has a decent product and a potential path toward long-term profitability, but the fixed wireless (FWA) specialist must resolve its financing issues above all else, a top industry analyst surmised.

With $100 million on its balance sheet at the end of the second quarter and a burn rate that puts the company on track to run out of cash by year-end, "Starry desperately needs to raise capital," MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett wrote in a new report (registration required) issued this week.

Installers equip a building for Starry's fixed wireless access service. (Source: Starry. Used with permission.)
Installers equip a building for Starry's fixed wireless access service.
(Source: Starry. Used with permission.)

Moffett issued the report soon after a lock-up period for Starry's shares ended, opening up all of the company's shares for trading. He kept his "Outperform" rating on the stock, but lowered his price target on Starry – to $6.50 from $11 – to "reflect the expectation of a dramatically larger-than-anticipated share count."

A recent agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald that enables Starry to raise up to $100 million in capital, or up to 19.9% of shares outstanding, offers a short-term fix. But Starry, Moffett argues, "needs long-term capital so it can get off the funding treadmill for the next few years (not months). Until then, we think investors will likely remain on the sidelines."

More financing could punish existing shareholders

Moffett estimates that Starry, which went public in March, will need to raise about $600 million over the next three years, and up to $1 billion over the next five. He's also concerned about a potential equity dilution problem Starry would face by raising lofty levels of capital through the issuance of more shares. Assuming Starry would raise about $200 million over the next 12 months (100 million shares at $2 each), the move would reduce existing shareholders' stake by about 33%, the analyst estimates.

"While we believe Starry delivers a good product and generates good unit economics, and therefore (if appropriately funded) has a clear path to achieve long-term profitability, investors are likely to remain on the sidelines until the financing issue is resolved," Moffett wrote. "Paradoxically, while a financing could be punishing to existing shareholders, it could also serve as a powerful catalyst if the overhang is lifted."

Moffett's concerns aren't lost on Starry, as bridging the funding gap is a major focus for the company.

Speaking on the company's Q2 2022 earnings call last month, CEO Chet Kanojia said Starry is "exploring a combination of debt, equity and other financing vehicles." He added that Starry is in "advanced discussions" about potential, additional investments that, if solidified, would put the company on a path to break-even and profitability.

In a likely attempt to give investors confidence in its business model, Starry has also put forth a study (PDF) showing that it's been able to turn a profit in multiple buildings (referred to as "cohorts") that were switched on in 2020 and in Q1 2021 within three to four quarters after launch.

But Moffett points out that the Q1 2020 cohort generated higher revenues per unit than those activated later, suggesting that the later cohorts are penetrating at a slower rate or represent a greater mix of subs on promotional offers or lower price plans. Despite that slower expected ramp in average revenues per unit, the new "disclosure is, on balance, a positive, inasmuch as it reinforces the view that the company, appropriately financed, can indeed achieve profitable growth," Moffett wrote.

Starry has launched in parts of Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Denver, and Columbus, Ohio. Its seventh market, Las Vegas, is set to come online in Q3 2022.

Starry added a record 9,703 customers in Q2 2022, for a grand total of 80,950. Starry expects to have more than 100,000 customers by the end of 2022.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Decoding End to End Automation for 5G: ORAN and Telco Cloud
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
October 13, 2022 FTTR Realize Experience Monetization at Home
October 13, 2022 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey: Results and Analysis
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE