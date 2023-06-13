Sign In Register
Broadband

Starry appoints Alex Moulle-Berteaux as CEO

News Wire Feed

BOSTON – Starry Group Holdings, Inc., (the "Company" or "Starry"), a licensed fixed wireless technology developer and Internet service provider, today announced that Alex Moulle-Berteaux, the Company's Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), has been named Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") effective immediately.

Moulle-Berteaux will also join the Board of Directors of the Company's new holding company following the Company's exit from its voluntary reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the "Reorganization").

Chet Kanojia, who has served as CEO since the Company's founding, will also serve on the new Board of Directors. The transition comes as Starry prepares to complete its Reorganization. On May 26, 2023, the Court confirmed the Company's Plan of Reorganization, which will set Starry on the path to exit the Chapter 11 proceedings later this summer. The Company continues to serve customers in Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Denver and Washington, DC metro areas and will continue to do so before and after completion of the Reorganization.

"Over the last five years, as COO, I've had the opportunity to guide the business direction and growth of Starry, while also getting into the weeds on the technical and operational elements that drive our business," said Alex Moulle-Berteaux. "I'm excited to take on an even more expanded role in leading the company as CEO. Starry was founded with a clear vision: create innovative technology to make high speed home broadband access more affordable and ubiquitous. Most importantly, that vision was always grounded in a customer-first approach and an insane focus on creating a delightful experience for our customers. That vision will remain the cornerstone of our business as we chart our next path forward. Thank you to our incredible team of employees who continue to put this vision into action everyday."

"When I look back on the past eight years, I'm incredibly proud of Starry and the business we've built," said Chet Kanojia. "From the beginning, Alex has had a front row seat and an important hand in growing and defining this business. As COO, he's uniquely positioned and has the experience necessary to guide the company out of restructuring, and steer it towards continued growth and to profitability. This leadership transition has been more than a year in the making and I feel deeply comfortable and confident in Alex's leadership and his ability to move the company forward. I am looking forward to staying engaged and involved as a board member, as I turn my energies and focus on my family. I'm deeply humbled and grateful to the Starry team - for their hard work over these last eight years and deep commitment to the company's mission and work."

Alex Moulle-Berteaux is a co-founder of Starry and has served as the Chief Operating Officer since November 2018, overseeing the business performance and operations, network deployment and maintenance, product deployment, customer care, sales and marketing. In his role as COO, he led the multimarket expansion of the company's operations, which today covers more than five million households in the New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Denver and DC metro areas. Under Moulle-Berteaux's leadership, Starry grew its network and customers, posting nearly 60% year-over-year customer growth from 2020-2022, while maintaining an industry-leading customer NPS.

Starry

