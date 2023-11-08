Sign In Register
Broadband

Six Philly stations launch ATSC 3.0

News Wire Feed

PHILADELPHIA – Viewers in America's fourth-largest television market can now experience the future of broadcast television as six stations join to launch NEXTGEN TV in Philadelphia. NEXTGEN TV is a revolutionary, free digital broadcast technology that utilizes the internet and digital applications powered by the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard to present viewers with more news and entertainment choices while providing broadcasters with a more compelling and interactive way to deliver their content.

Philadelphia viewers can now access six channels over-the-air for free with NEXTGEN TV: CBS' KYW-TV (CBS, channel 3) and WPSG-TV (CW, channel 57); ABC's WPVI (ABC, channel 6); NBC's WCAU-TV (NBC, channel 10); FOX's WTXF-TV (FOX, channel 29); and Univision's WUVP-TV (Univision, channel 65). Local viewers can easily tune to each station for information about accessing NEXTGEN TV locally, rescanning information and how to purchase the right television set to receive NEXTGEN TV.

Viewers watching these six channels can look forward to enhanced television viewing provided by NEXTGEN TV as a complement to streaming platforms, as NEXTGEN TV doesn't compete for household bandwidth with over-the-top content, but is provided as a free over-the-air service.

A feature built into select new TV models manufactured by Hisense, Sony, LG Electronics and Samsung, NEXTGEN TV is widely available to consumers at retail across more than 100 models, starting at $599. While features may vary by device and broadcaster as commercial service expands in local markets, NEXTGEN TV is designed to be future proof, enabling a viewer's television set to advance with technological improvements. The first NEXTGEN TV certified upgrade accessory receiver from ADTH and powered with Tolka software will soon be available at retail, as a low-cost option for viewers across the country, including in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia will now get the most out of live news, events and sports programming. Home to a bold sports market with professional teams spanning NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL, Philly sports fans will have a lot to be excited about, as the interaction between them and their screens will be revolutionized with immersive features such as brilliant color and personalized bonus content.

NEXTGEN TV also enables Philadelphia broadcasters to strengthen its emergency alert information, helping to make area communities safer during natural disasters or severe weather events. The new broadcast TV standard enables improved location-targeting with notifications sent to precise areas and viewers able to choose the language in which they want to receive the emergency information. Multimedia files can also be added, upgrading the alerts with detailed maps or images. In times of crisis, NEXTGEN TV's sophisticated emergency alerting can enable viewers in that market to get all the information they need without affecting those not in the path of the emergency.

NEXTGEN TV, a free, over-the-air service, is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee's standard for receiving over-the-air signals in 25 years. Now broadcasting in more than 65 markets, NEXTGEN TV is expected to reach 75% of U.S. television households in 2023.

NEXTGEN TV makes possible:

  • Stunning 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR) video
  • Consistent volume across channels
  • Added voice clarity with Dolby's Voice +
  • Movie theater-quality sound
  • Enhanced internet content on demand
  • Advanced emergency alerts and information
  • Expanded and hyperlocal news
  • Dual language capabilities

The participating stations have worked together to ensure that current programming remains available to all viewers, regardless of whether their television service is provided over-the-air or by a cable or satellite company. Antenna viewers can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure full service.

LTN is enabling the video transport between the contributing Philadelphia stations. Utilizing the LTN Network, a proprietary multicast IP transport network, it ensures that each station's content is sent to the NextGen transmitter with the highest reliability and lowest latency.

Read the full press release here.

