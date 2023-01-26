Segra launches managed Wi-Fi platform that supports digital ads and sponsorships
News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/26/2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Today, Segra announces the availability of Smart Wi-Fi, a solution that transforms Wi-Fi networks into marketing, analytics and revenue-generating experiences. The Smart Wi-Fi solution provides an enhanced guest experience, data management, reporting and state-of-the-art security.
Segra's Smart Wi-Fi solution empowers interactions with customers and attendees in real-time, which helps venues and businesses maximize marketing results, reinforce brand awareness, and build customer loyalty, all while providing an optimal, secure customer experience for users on and offline.
Segra's updated Wi-Fi solution includes three package options to optimize a venue's Wi-Fi network.
- Analyze Smart Wi-Fi provides businesses valuable insights into their Wi-Fi solution.
- Amplify Smart Wi-Fi enables businesses who provide Wi-Fi to earn additional revenue through digital advertising and sponsorships.
- Engage Smart Wi-Fi gives businesses the power to gather customer insights through Smart Wi-Fi, then deliver targeted and timely messages to build lasting customer relationships.
