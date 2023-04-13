Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Searchlight and BCI bid to take Consolidated private

News Analysis

Searchlight Capital Partners and British Columbia Investment (BCI) have proposed to acquire all of the outstanding shares in Consolidated Communications not currently owned by the duo for $4 per share. Searchlight already holds about 34.3% of Consolidated, making it the company's largest stakeholder.

The bid would value Consolidated at $2.6 billion, according to a KeyBanc Capital Markets estimate.

Consolidated disclosed the bid, made on April 12, in this SEC filing. In it, Consolidated noted that the proposal could result in a merger or a delisting of its stock from the Nasdaq market. However, some analysts wonder if the move could spark interest in similar moves involving other midsized US broadband operators (more on that later).

The Searchlight/BCI proposal enters the picture as Consolidated, which operates a network with about 2.6 million wireline passings in parts of 22 US states, pushes ahead with a multi-year plan to upgrade 70% of its footprint to fiber. Tied to that upgrade project, Consolidated introduced the Fidium Fiber brand in 2021.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Consolidated presentation given at J.P. Morgan conference, March 7, 2023)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Consolidated presentation given at J.P. Morgan conference, March 7, 2023)

About 22% of the footprint was upped to fiber in 2021, 38% in 2022 and an estimated 47% in 2023. Consolidated expects to reach its 70% goal – or about 2 million total fiber passings – around 2026. The company is estimating an average cost of about $650 per fiber passing, and an average range of $750 to $800 to connect. Consolidated is targeting a penetration rate in the neighborhood of 40% in its fiber upgrade footprint over a five-year horizon.

News of the bid, a 52% premium to Consolidated's 30-day volume weighted average price, caused shares in the company to rise $1.07 (+38.77%), closing at $3.83 each on Thursday.

Potential liquidity for fiber buildout

The analysts at Wells Fargo lauded the bid as Consolidated moves ahead with its upgrade plans, as Searchlight has committed to help fully fund the operator's fiber build plan.

"We view Searchlight's bid to take CNSL private and complete its fiber build as the best outcome for investors staring at a bumpy runway ahead for CNSL as a standalone company," the Wells Fargo analysts wrote. Aided by Searchlight's commitment, Consolidated can overcome some near-term liquidity concerns and be in a better position to complete its upgrade without having to resort to "leveraging public/private partnerships and minding the capital markets," the analysts added.

May spark more M&A action

KeyBanc's analysts also wondered if the Consolidated proposal might turn other smaller operators, including Cable One, WideOpenWest (WOW) and Altice USA, into potential acquisition targets.

WOW, owned 37% by Crestview Partners, has already been the topic of M&A rumors. Altice USA recently dropped its plan to sell off its rural-focused systems.

"[T]his transaction is likely a catalyst for investors to keep an eye out for," KeyBanc analysts noted. "M&A has effectively been non-existent in the last year or so as cost of financing capital has increased, though with the valuations that are in the public markets vs. the likely premium in private markets, public companies may look attractive."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 18, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
April 19, 2023 Finding the right path to Automation
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
How Carriers can Boost B2B Services Growth By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE