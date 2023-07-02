Sign In Register
Broadband

SCTE teams with Rio Salado College on broadband degree program

News Wire Feed

EXTON, Pa. – The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a CableLabs subsidiary, has partnered with Rio Salado College (RSC) in Tempe, Arizona, to create a degree program for professionals working in the telecommunications industry. Through a combination of courses from both RSC and SCTE, learners can earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in Broadband Telecommunications.

SCTE online courses count toward the associate degree that can be completed through RSC. Rio Salado's Telecommunication (TLT) courses align with SCTE's training. Through this cooperative program between SCTE and Rio Salado, students will earn college credit from RSC for both TLT courses and Broadband courses from SCTE after successful completion of courses through Prior Learning Assessment.

Rio Salado College has decades of experience partnering with organizations to provide their employees the opportunity to earn college credit for successful completion of their extensive mandatory workplace training programs.

Learners can receive credit for coursework completed at SCTE and transfer credits from other colleges or universities. The credits can then be applied towards the total needed to achieve a degree. For more information about the program and how to enroll, please visit the SCTE website at https://www.scte.org/education/rio-salado-college-associate-of-applied-science-degree/.

Read the full announcement here.

SCTE

