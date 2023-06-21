Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Rosenworcel warns Congress that not funding ACP will 'cut families off'

News Analysis

With the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) set to run out of funding early next year, the importance of sustaining the program took center stage with House Democrats at an FCC oversight hearing on Wednesday.

The hearing was the FCC's first before the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee this year and touched on a range of issues from improved broadband mapping to the FCC's lapsed spectrum authority and beyond.

But one issue top of mind, at least for House Democrats, was the ACP. The program, which provides a monthly broadband subsidy for nearly 19 million households and counting, is currently projected to run out of funding as soon as April of next year, according to comments made by FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Wednesday. Industry stakeholders and observers have been raising concern about the ACP's dwindling funds, and a lack of congressional action, for months.

Pressed by House Democrats on what the end of the ACP would mean for the country's efforts to close the digital divide, Rosenworcel stressed the importance of continuing funding.

"As a result of the bipartisan infrastructure law, we've got lots of funds to help with the deployment in largely rural areas, but we're also going to need funds and efforts to address affordability. ACP is the best program we have ever developed to do that, and we've got to make sure it continues," she said.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. (Source: screenshot via House Communications and Technology Subcommittee Hearing: 'Oversight of the Federal Communications Commission' on June 21, 2023)
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
(Source: screenshot via House Communications and Technology Subcommittee Hearing: "Oversight of the Federal Communications Commission" on June 21, 2023)

She further noted that the ACP works "hand-in-hand" with the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program being administered by the NTIA. Alan Davidson, NTIA chief, has also recently stressed the importance of ACP to BEAD's success in front of Congress.

"If Congress were to fail to appropriate new funds for the Affordable Connectivity Program, we would undermine the biggest broadband affordability program this nation has ever created. We would cut families off," said Rosenworcel.

However, she also confirmed the FCC is exploring what that unwanted outcome will look like.

"First things first, we want to make sure that Congress continues to fund this program," said Rosenworcel. "But come this fall, we'll have to make hard decisions about what kind of choices will need to be made to wind this program down if Congress does not provide an additional appropriation, and we're taking a look at all of those issues right now."

A 'bipartisan' issue

While the ACP passed with bipartisan support in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) – and maintains local bipartisan support with many Republican state governors, legislators and constituents – some Republicans in Congress have since expressed concern with the program's potential for waste, fraud and abuse, as well as the fact that it does not solely target "unconnected" households, indicating they may insist on curbing the ACP's eligibility requirements.

That view was supported by Republican FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington, who said in his opening testimony that "if Congress wants the program to endure, the FCC should look into the factors going into adoption and ensure that ACP dollars are driving adoption and uptake, not merely acting as a subsidy for broadband service that consumers would have purchased without such a subsidy."

However, Democratic Representative Tony Cárdenas (CA-29) disagreed: "The suggestion that this program should be narrowed to only those who would not otherwise have broadband seems to me to ignore the reality of family budgets, and the sacrifices many families often need to make to afford necessities that so many of us take for granted," he said.

Temporary funding path?

In discussing the ACP, several House members also referenced a letter sent to President Biden on Tuesday from eight Senate Republicans, including Senators Roger Wicker (MS), Mike Crapo (ID), Kevin Cramer (ND), Shelley Moore Capito (WV), James Risch (ID), Thom Tillis (NC), JD Vance (OH) and Todd Young (IN).

That letter, obtained by Light Reading, calls the ACP "an important tool in our efforts to close the digital divide," and further asks the White House to devote unused COVID relief funds to support the program.

"[We] urge the White House to repurpose a portion of unobligated emergency COVID relief funds to ensure the continuity of funding for this program, while we explore alternative sustainable funding mechanisms and updated parameters," wrote the senators.

The letter does not specify a funding amount. However, it offers a potential bridge to keep the program afloat in its current state while Congress debates whether and how to adapt it.

In response to a request for comment from Light Reading, a spokesperson for the White House did not directly address the suggestion posed in the letter but indicated continued cooperation with Congress.

"We appreciate the strong bipartisan support for the Affordable Connectivity Program," said Robyn Patterson, White House assistant press secretary. "We look forward to working with members of both parties to extend funding for the program so that it can keep lowering high-speed internet costs for tens of millions of American families."

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Revolutionizing Wireless Networks: The Evolution of Samsung’s vRAN By Sanil Ramachandran, Director of Technology, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America
New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE