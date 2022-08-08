Sign In Register
Broadband

Rogers awarded $170M for Ontario fiber buildout

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/8/2022
Comment (0)

TORONTO, Canada – Rogers is pleased to announce it has been awarded more than $170 million by Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and the Ministry of Infrastructure from the Accelerated High Speed Internet program to connect more than 89,000 homes and businesses with Fibre in rural and underserved communities across Ontario. As part of the project, Rogers will significantly invest to build and upgrade broadband infrastructure in Ontario over the next three years in up to 98 communities, across 22 service areas such as Ottawa, Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Durham, Muskoka, Niagara, Simcoe, and Grey.

Once completed, residents will have access to our fastest Ignite Internet with download and upload speeds of up to 2.5 gigabits per second and access to our full suite of services, including the ultimate entertainment experience with Ignite TV and SmartStream, with the award-winning Voice Remote.

Rogers provides a fast and secure WiFi experience, with the most powerful WiFi technology for superior in-home coverage and speed, backed by our Ignite WiFi Satisfaction Guarantee. With more speed choices from Rogers, customers can experience a faster, more responsive online experience, that supports even more devices and services than ever before.

Read the full announcement here.

Rogers Communications

