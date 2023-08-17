Portugal's NOS taps Plume to power 'Wi-Fi Pro' service

PALO ALTO and LISBON, Portugal – network services and consumer experience pioneer Plume® and Portuguese service provider NOS have expanded their partnership, to successfully launch a new service 'Wi-Fi Pro' powered by Plume WorkPass®. This new offering provides small business owners (SBOs) with a cloud-driven suite of connectivity, productivity, and security services to optimize network performance and provide the operational insights needed to fuel growth.

Wi-Fi Pro provides users with optimized connectivity, network control, best-in-class hardware, AI-powered cyber security, and real-time operational insights that can help small business owners and their employees thrive. This latest service expansion builds on the successful rollout of the multi-award-winning 'Wi-Fi Total' powered by Plume HomePass®.

Enabling access to a growing suite of services, Wi-Fi Pro has been purpose-built from the ground up to address the specific needs of small businesses without the cost or complexity of enterprise solutions. Services include Concierge® which provides guest analytics to generate actionable insights, and Keycard to help managers understand employee behavior to improve workplace security and engagement. The service can be easily installed and managed through the WorkPass mobile and desktop apps. Key features and benefits of the new service include:

Link™: Reliable, self-optimizing adaptive WiFi for every corner of the business.

Shield™: Protect data and block threats with AI-based, enterprise-grade security.

Concierge: Control guest networks, security settings, device access, and more.

Flow™: Real-time motion awareness for added peace of mind.

Keycard: Remotely manage staff 24/7–create profiles, set security controls, and monitor individuals' time at work.

The flexible solution addresses a wide range of small business connectivity needs, with a single monthly fee and free installation and optimization. The package also includes up to 10 Plume-designed SuperPod® access points that include the latest high-capacity WiFi 6E technology and enable NOS to flexibly cater to different business footprints in its offering. Wi-Fi Pro integrates seamlessly with Plume's Haystack® Support Suite, enabling NOS's operations team to deliver the proactive support that small business subscribers need.



Read the full press release here.



Plume









