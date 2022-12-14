Sign In Register
Broadband

Plume expands advisory board

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Plume, the personalized communications services pioneer, announced today that it has appointed and formed a new board of advisors comprising of highly-experienced telecoms industry and business leaders: Hannes Ametsreiter, former CEO of Vodafone Germany, Cody Sanford, former T-Mobile Executive VP, and Mike Doonan, Managing Partner at SPMB Executive Search will advise Plume's executive team as global demand for its cloud-based and data-driven services for smart spaces—spanning homes, small businesses, and multi-dwelling units (MDUs)—continues to grow exponentially. Tony Werner, former CTO of Comcast who was appointed as an independent director on Plume's board of directors earlier in 2022 will chair this advisory committee.

Today, Plume powers more than 44 million active residential and small business locations with its cloud-managed services, with more than 350 Communication Service Providers (CSPs) from around the world relying on its award-winning services to deliver optimal experiences to their subscribers. Capitalized with over $700 million in private equity and strategic funding since its inception, a solid balance sheet, and strong growth, Plume is well-positioned to continue to innovate and scale.

Introducing the board of advisors:

About Hannes Ametsreiter
Hannes was formerly the CEO of Vodafone Germany and a member of Vodafone Group's Executive Committee. Prior to Vodafone Germany, Ametsreiter served as CEO of the Telekom Austria Group. He was also a Member of the Management Board of A1 Telekom, a company created through the merger of Mobilkom Austria and Telekom Austria TA AG. He has over 25 years of experience in the industry, working for leading companies providing fiber, cable, and mobile communications solutions.

About Cody Sanford
Cody served as T-Mobile's Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, and Chief Product Officer, leading the company's Product & Technology organization. He held a variety of leadership roles at T-Mobile over the past 20 years, including Senior Vice President, West Area, and Vice President of Enterprise Delivery. Before joining T-Mobile, Cody was Western Regional Director for The Walter Group. Cody serves as Advisory Board Member to numerous companies including Paladin Cloud, Veza, and DataStax. He is experienced in a broad range of operational disciplines, such as technology transformation, corporate strategy implementation, retail sales leadership, and infrastructure deployment.

About Mike Doonan
Mike serves as a Managing Partner at SPMB Executive Search, where he leads the firm's Digital Transformation and Data practice and has successfully executed over 350 C-level and VP searches across all market verticals. Mike joined SPMB in 2004 to help evolve its business model. Prior to SPMB, he was a Senior Quantitative Analyst at Standard & Poor's (S&P) and Equity Capital Markets Summer Analyst at Salomon Smith Barney. He also serves as Guest Lecturer for undergraduate and graduate business courses at Georgetown University. Over the past 2 decades, he has earned a reputation as a strategic partner and leadership architect who helps his clients build executive teams that bridge the gap between innovation and scale.

About Tony Werner
Tony currently serves as an independent director on Plume's board of directors. He previously served as CTO and then President, Technology, Product, and Customer Experience at Comcast Cable. Prior to Comcast, Tony served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Liberty Global, Inc., in Englewood, CO, where he led the company's global strategy for video, voice, and data services. He has more than 40 years of engineering and technical management experience, having also held senior management positions with Qwest Communications, Aurora Networks, Tele-Communications, Inc. (TCI)/AT&T Broadband, Rogers Communications, Inc., and RCA Cablevision Systems.

Read the full announcement here.

Plume

