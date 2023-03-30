Partner Communications picks Adtran for multigigabit fiber broadband services in Israel

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel – Adtran today announced that Partner Communications is leveraging its open, disaggregated 10Gbit/s fiber access platform to offer multigigabit broadband services, increase competitiveness and grow market share. Partner Communications is Israel’s second-largest mobile operator, and it also operates a fiber broadband network that passes nearly one million homes and connects hundreds of thousands of fiber customers. To remain competitive in a fiber-hungry market, it needed a modern fiber access solution to attract new subscribers and connect them efficiently. Partner Communications selected the Adtran open, disaggregated 10Gbit/s fiber access platform to enable the rapid delivery of multigigabit services to millions of homes and businesses.

The Adtran open, disaggregated 10Gbit/s fiber access platform is built with software-defined access principles that provide efficient supplier and technology onboarding to expedite network buildout and service delivery. Adtran’s Combo PON technology enables Partner Communications to simultaneously provision a mix of GPON and XGS-PON services across the same fiber infrastructure using a single access port while maximizing the efficiency of their operations. This simplifies the migration to multigigabit services as demand increases while saving space and power.

