Palisade to acquire Consolidated assets in Washington

NEW YORK – Palisade Infrastructure ("Palisade") and Consolidated Communications, Inc. ("Consolidated") have entered into an agreement whereby Palisade, on behalf of its managed funds, will acquire Consolidated's assets in Washington state.

The transaction includes Consolidated's incumbent networks in Ellensburg and Yelm comprising a mixture of fiber-to-the-home and DSL technologies. Palisade intends to accelerate the build out of the fiber network in these markets, providing high speed, low latency connectivity to households and businesses.

This is Palisade's second broadband investment in Washington State following the announcement of the transaction to acquire Rainier Connect in December 2022. Palisade aims to develop a regional platform for fiber and high-speed broadband connectivity by investing in these markets to benefit all stakeholders including employees, customers and communities.

This represents Palisade's fourth transaction in North America and follows the closing of its investment in the PureSky Energy community solar platform in June 2023. Palisade is planning to launch a new fund focused on investing in digital connectivity and the energy transition later this year.



Read the full press release here.



