Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Orange Business uses 5G SA for French hybrid private network

News Analysis

Orange Business has unveiled a hybrid private network using 5G standalone (SA) at its premises in Arcueil, on the outskirts of Paris. The solution relies on network slicing to offer companies the benefits of a private network, while simultaneously connecting to public infrastructure.

The network is operated by Orange in full and does not require the use of multiple SIM cards. Companies can use the solution for both critical and non-critical applications, with data flows isolated from the application on the terminal all the way to the core, and service quality adapted to each application. The company says it relies on local break-out technology, which allows for local routing of data flows, to offer stable low latencies. Orange also says the private network guarantees performance and offers higher data security than the public network.

For the Arcueil demonstration, Orange is using a router from Ericsson-owned Cradlepoint, which is connected to both networks simultaneously and assigns data flows to the appropriate network based on predefined use cases and the application being used. The router supports 5G SA and slicing technology for business premises, with a hardened version available for industrial settings.

(Source: l_martinez / Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: l_martinez / Alamy Stock Photo)

Behind the router, a portable computer connects to the public network for a video call with an expert located remotely, while at the same time using the private network to supervise an industrial process. Otherwise, the solution relies on Orange's public network, which uses radio access network (RAN) equipment from Nokia and Ericsson, a Nokia 5G SA core and Oracle signaling and routing technology.

Orange, for its part, claims the hybrid private network has several applications and is able to connect industrial equipment, tablets and autonomous vehicles, among other things. It cited the example of ports as an area particularly suitable for hybrid network deployments.

Slow march of 5G SA

Although Orange is one of few European operators that have started rolling out 5G SA networks, it has not yet officially launched one in France. In March, it announced it would start offering 5G SA in a handful of Spanish cities later this year. The telco will rely on Ericsson's core technology, which will also be used in Belgium, Luxembourg and Poland.

In France and Slovakia, meanwhile, it has selected Nokia's core. As of March, the operator was using 5G SA for testing purposes. Earlier this year, Orange also shared data from its experimental end-to-end 5G SA network, dubbed Pikeo.

The arrival of 5G SA in Europe has been slow so far and, although momentum is building, the technology is unlikely to fully take hold this year. Nevertheless, Telefónica Spain and Vodafone UK have recently made their own 5G SA announcements.

Vodafone claimed to be the first to launch a hybrid private 5G network in December last year for Porsche in Italy. As Pablo Tomasi, principal analyst for private networks at Light Reading's sister company Omdia, wrote earlier this year, service providers are likely to increasingly push hybrid private 5G networks. This is because the success of pure private networks could prompt governments to "liberalize prime spectrum for direct use by enterprises." He further notes that the "push towards hybrid will be one of the main threats to the fully dedicated private network ecosystem."

Related posts:

— Tereza Krásová, Associate Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
Building Innovation Momentum to Boost Digital and Intelligent Transformation By Huawei
Huawei Will Launch Full Set of Commercial 5.5G Network Equipment in 2024 By Huawei
ZTE helps Tang West Market Group win prestigious 5G Industry Challenge Award at the GSMA Asia Mobile Awards By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
Qualcomm vs. Arm: What are the best and worst-case scenarios? By Prakash Sangam, Founder and Principal, Tantra Analyst
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for More Profitable Telcos
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE