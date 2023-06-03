Sign In Register
Broadband

Optico uses DZS Velocity to launch 10G network in Puerto Rico

News Wire Feed

DALLAS – DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions, today announced that Optico Fiber, Puerto Rico's premier provider of next-generation internet services, is leveraging DZS Access EDGE and Subscriber EDGE solutions to launch what is expected to be the first 10 gigabit per second (Gbps) capable network on the island, bringing world-class, symmetrical multi-gigabit broadband services to the residents and businesses of Puerto Rico. A longtime DZS customer, Optico Fiber is expanding its existing DZS Velocity systems with system-on-a-card technology capable of supporting Gigabit PON (GPON), 10 Gigabit Symmetrical (XGS)-PON, and 10Gbps point-to-point technologies out of any port, as well as the latest DZS Helix gateways to deliver whole home and business reach with state-of-the-art WiFi technology.

A series of new multi-gigabit residential plans that leverage this next-generation technology are being launched by Optico Fiber. The 2.5 Gigabit XGS service plan delivers symmetrical 2.5 Gbps speeds for $110 per month. In addition, the 4.0 Gigabit XGS service plan offers symmetrical 4 Gbps speeds for $140 monthly. Optico Fiber's multi-gigabit services are ideal for modern families with numerous devices sharing a single network, as well as gamers, graphic artists and content creators, students and professionals working from home.

Optico Fiber's XGS-PON deployment includes:

  • The DZS Velocity V14 ultra high-density 14-slot Optical Line Terminal (OLT) system with 10Gbps-class fiber access combo cards capable of delivering GPON, XGS-PON and 10 gig Active Ethernet technologies across every port
  • DZS Helix 5225A 10Gbps Optical Network Terminal (ONT) systems for commercial subscribers, featuring high-capacity multi-rate support for 100M/1G/2.5G/5G/10G interfaces, POTS support and multiple enterprise LAN features
  • DZS Helix 5211 10Gbps ONT systems for commercial and residential subscribers, featuring a high-capacity multi-rate support for 100M/1G/2.5G interfaces and POTS support
  • DZS Helix 5228XG 10Gbps ONT systems for residential subscribers, featuring WiFi 6 support, POTS and 10 gig upstream/downstream support
  • DZS Helix 1764WC dual band 2×2 802.11ax Access Point with a 2.5G WAN Port

DZS offers what it believes is the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of Access EDGE, Subscriber EDGE, Optical EDGE and Cloud EDGE network solutions to ensure optimal network performance and a differentiated multi-gigabit user experience, enabling service providers to transform into experience providers as they modernize their networks and maximize return on investment. All DZS solutions are standards-based, have proven interoperability with most vendors' equipment, and can be readily managed and orchestrated alongside third-party solutions.

Read the full press release here.

DZS

