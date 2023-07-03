Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Omdia: Broadband services to flourish from a 5G infusion

News Wire Feed

LONDON – Providers of business broadband services continue to grow and upgrade their footprints in markets all over the world according to latest insights from Omdia. From small businesses to large enterprise buyers, broadband adoption has flourished worldwide for many reasons, and will continue to grow subscriptions and revenues. Enabling factors include improvements in quality of services, and changes in the way business buyers use network services. The result is that buyers continue swapping out legacy dedicated circuits for higher-speed/lower-cost broadband alternatives. Wireless broadband is also growing in strength: 5G is the strongest complement yet to conventional wireline services.

Omdia's Global Enterprise Fixed Broadband Services Forecast, 2020–27 and Global Enterprise 5G Mobile Subscriptions and Revenue Forecast Report, 2022–27 size the broadband services potential in 67 markets worldwide and predict market changes through 2027.

Findings include:

  • On a global basis, a fixed broadband services revenue compound annual growth rate of 2.8% over the next five years. The bulk of revenue growth comes from new primary and secondary broadband connections. Fixed subscription ARPUs will barely budge over the next five years.
  • South Asia in particular holds potential for brisk fixed business broadband revenue growth, spurred by the potential for fixed wireless access.
  • On the mobile business subscriptions front, 5G hits its global tipping point in 2027. As 5G approaches 500m subscriptions, it will exceed 50% share of the total mobile business broadband market. There will be market disparities in global enterprise 5G adoption, as many countries are still heavily focused on expanding 4G networks.
  • Africa and east/southeast Asia hold strongest potential for mobile business broadband revenue growth. Specific to 5G, south Asia, Africa, east/southeast Asia and Latin America all are strong market candidates that stand to gain rapid momentum over the next five years – if operators take advantage of 5G's potential as an alternative to wireline broadband.

Read the full press release here.

Omdia

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Releases Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Home Gateway and FTTR for Home Solution at MWC By Huawei
Huawei and Global FinTech Partners Explore the Key DNA Towards Business Success By Huawei
Brazil Oi Embraces the Gigabit Everywhere Era By Huawei
Ultra-wideband and Multi-antenna Accelerate All Bands to 5G for Higher-Quality All-Scenario Mobile Networks By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Generation Microwave MAGICSwave for Faster 5G Deployment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE