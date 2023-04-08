OFS launches fiber solutions for BEAD, Middle Mile builds

NORCROSS, Ga. – OFS, a pioneer in fiber optic technologies and a trusted manufacturer of optical fiber, fiber optic cables, and optical connectivity is proud to announce the launch of Fiber Solutions for America's Broadband Buildout. With a profound understanding of fiber networks and well-established U.S. manufacturing capabilities, OFS can enable successful broadband and middle-mile infrastructure builds in the United States while supporting the goals of the Build America, Buy America Act.

For nearly five decades, OFS with its AT&T Bell Labs heritage has been at the forefront of optical fiber, fiber optic cable, and optical connectivity development and production in the United States. Part of its heritage includes being an inventor of original fiber optic technologies, and OFS possesses unsurpassed expertise in the industry, making it a leading domestic manufacturer of fiber optic solutions in the U.S. By choosing OFS, engineers, technicians, and planners can rely on a team of U.S. based experts dedicated to delivering innovative solutions optimized to their unique needs.

OFS takes pride in inventing cutting-edge technology and advanced manufacturing techniques to produce optical cabling products and solutions meeting or exceeding industry standards. From fiber optic ribbons in the 1970s and gel-free cables in the 2000s to today's AllWave® Full Spectrum and EZ-Bend® Optical Fibers, rollable ribbon cables, InvisiLight® solutions, OFS products solve customer pain points to enable reliable, durable, resilient, and high-performing fiber optic networks for service providers of all sizes.

Manufacturing facilities in Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, and New Jersey enable OFS to support the goals of both the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Build America Buy America Act. OFS expanded its domestic production of optical fiber and fiber optic cable with a $139M investment in Georgia completed in 2020 and employs over 1000 people in Georgia alone.

