Broadband

NTIA awards over $600M through Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/11/2022
Comment (0)

WASHINGTON &nash; The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced today it has awarded 23 grants as part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP). These new grants, totaling more than $601.6 million, bring the total of the program to $1.35 billion awarded to 94 Tribal entities. With funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the grants will expand high-speed Internet network deployment and digital skills training to improve access to education, jobs, and healthcare on Tribal lands.

The new grants are being awarded in fifteen states – Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

These awards are part of the Biden Administration's commitment to nation-to-nation engagement and an effort to connect everyone in America, including Native Americans and Alaskan Natives, to affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet. 

In Washington state, the fiber infrastructure installation funded by this grant will connect 2,867 unserved Native American households and 140 anchor institutions on the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation to high-speed Internet. The Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma will connect 5,899 unserved Native American households with wireless technology. Details of all awardees and their projects are available in the table below.

The projects funded by these awards will directly connect 42,268 unserved Native American households that previously had no connectivity to high-speed Internet as well as businesses and anchor institutions. Additionally, the 23 grants will create 1,073 new jobs.

The Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program is a nearly $3 billion grant program and part of the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All Initiative. The funds are made available from the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 ($980 million) and President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law ($2 billion). Additional grants will be announced on a rolling basis this fall. In total, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $65 billion to provide affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet across the country.

A Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for $1 billion in funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be announced in the coming months. NTIA recently held three Tribal Consultations with Tribal leaders to solicit their input on the NOFO.

Read the full press release here.

National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA)

