NTCA, Fiber Broadband Association launch Broadband Infrastructure Playbook 3.0

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Rural Broadband Association and the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) today released the first module from their new "Playbook 3.0," the latest iteration of their joint "Broadband Infrastructure Playbook." The first module is dedicated to permitting and will be followed by other modules that will address issues like cybersecurity, supply chain risk management, and broadband coverage challenge processes.

Since early 2022, NTCA and FBA have collaborated to help state broadband offices and interested stakeholders prepare for funding from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program in ways that will have meaningful and lasting impacts. As states develop their plans for the distribution of BEAD funding, NTCA and FBA will release a series of Playbook 3.0 modules over the next few months providing deeper dives on key aspects of what states will need to tackle in their initial proposals.

The first module, "Permitting: Access to State and Local Rights-of-Way and Infrastructure," provides recommendations to streamline the permitting process for broadband deployment so that the BEAD program can meet its ambitious goals to connect all Americans as soon as possible. They will be shared with state broadband offices and other stakeholders through direct outreach and webinars.

You can find the "Permitting: Access to State and Local Rights-of-Way and Infrastructure" module on NTCA's Broadband Opportunity Hub and FBA's Research and Resources page between July and October.

Read the full press release here.

NTCA