Nokia will meet proposed Buy America requirements for BEAD

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nokia today announced that its fiber-optic broadband network electronics and optical modules manufactured in the U.S. will meet the current Buy America guidelines announced today by the Department of Commerce. Based on the latest requirements proposed, Nokia is on track to become the first Buy America compliant technology vendor eligible for use in the Department of Commerce Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. By becoming Buy America compliant, Nokia will be eligible to supply its products and services to these critical projects focused on closing the digital divide.

Read the full press release here.