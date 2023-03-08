Nokia touts BEAD build

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Kenosha County, Wisconsin – Today Nokia has become the first telecom company to announce the manufacturing of fiber-optic broadband network electronics products and optical modules in the U.S. for use in the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

Using thin strands of glass to transmit data with light, fiber-optic networks have become the backbone of today's digital economy and are used to connect everything to fast, reliable gigabit data services. Seventy percent of fiber broadband lines in North America are powered by Nokia. Now, partnering with Sanmina Corporation, Nokia will manufacture in the U.S. several fiber-optic broadband products at Sanmina's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Pleasant Prairie, Kenosha County, Wisconsin, bringing up to 200 new jobs to the state.

By manufacturing fiber-optic technology in the U.S., Nokia will be able to supply its products and services to critical projects like BEAD that are focused on narrowing the digital divide, helping to further contribute to the nation's economic growth and job creation. Having access to technology that is built in the U.S. is an important requirement for states and infrastructure players seeking to participate in BEAD and the $42.45bn of available funding allocated for broadband rollouts to unserved and underserved communities.

Nokia fiber-optic broadband products manufactured in the U.S. will include:

Optical Line Termination card for a modular Access Node

A small form factor OLT

OLT optical modules

An "outdoor-hardened" Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

Read the full press release here.



