Nokia to upgrade Hyperoptic's IP core network

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced its expanded relationship with Hyperoptic, the UK's largest exclusively full fiber internet service provider. Nokia has been selected to upgrade the provider's IP core network, enabling future-proofed scale and capacity, along with increased power efficiency, for its growing UK customer base.

Hyperoptic will deploy Nokia's 800GE-capable 7750 SR-s routers, which are powered by its ground-breaking FP5 routing silicon, a critical enabler for building higher-capacity IP networks that consume significantly less power per bit. FP5 allows the delivery of more than three times more capacity in the same space and power envelope as the Nokia FP4 hardware, currently in Hyperoptic's IP network.

The deployment of FP5 is one of the first in Europe. Its future-ready 800GE capability will accelerate Hyperoptic's ability to meet current and future traffic growth sustainably and at lower cost. To simplify Hyperoptic's network evolution, Nokia's system design innovation ensures that both the FP5 and FP4 can concurrently operate at line rate in the same SR-s system for economic, deterministic scaling of capacity along with extending the network life of deployed systems.

Read the full press release here.

