Nokia teams with Fabrinet to build optical components in California

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Nokia today announced that it is the first telecom vendor to manufacture fiber broadband optical modules in the U.S. for use in the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. Partnering with Fabrinet, a global manufacturer of highly precise optical products, Nokia will produce multi-rate optical modules at Fabrinet's state-of-the-art facility in Santa Clara, California. Production will start in 2024 and brings additional high-tech jobs to the country. The announcement builds on Nokia's previous decision to produce fiber-optic broadband network electronic products in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Optical modules are a key high-tech component of fiber broadband networks. They convert electrical signals into light and vice versa, and are essential for connecting homes to high speed, multi-gigabit broadband. By manufacturing these optical modules in the U.S., Nokia continues to expand its list of products and solutions for networks rollouts using BEAD or other funding. States and infrastructure players seeking to participate in BEAD and the $42.45bn of available funding allocated for broadband rollouts to unserved and underserved communities are required to use equipment manufactured in the U.S..

Operators seeking to leverage BEAD funding to bridge the digital divide now have access to the latest cutting-edge technology for their deployments. Today, more than 70 percent of fiber broadband lines in North America are powered by Nokia. Using multi-rate optical modules and products allows operators to easily upgrade speeds from 1 Gig to Multi-Gig. Combined with Nokia's award-winning 25G solutions and research into 100G technology, this ensures that operators are building fiber networks that will meet user requirements for generations to come.

Read the full press release here.



